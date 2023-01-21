The writer Belén Gopegui, in 2021 in Madrid. Interview writer Belen Gopegui. Gardens of the costume museum. Photo: Inma Flores INMA FLORES (THE COUNTRY)

PhD theses get a bad press in the publishing business. When a non-academic publishing house accepts its publication, it usually demands, in order not to scare off readers, a reduction in pages, the roughening of the style and the concealment —or suppression— of its scholarly apparatus. For this reason, it acquires a singular significance that the novelist Belén Gopegui not only has not made up in this essay his thesis Narrative fiction, self-help and antagonism. A case of writing (2018), but, quite the contrary, it has exhibited its original condition including, as a prologue, the defense addressed to the court. The unusual gesture is added to two audacity that were already in the thesis: on the one hand, the theme and focus: self-help books, read as fictional texts; and on the other, the incorporation of a creative text, Silent despair of daily life. user manual —already published in Debolsillo in 2020—, in which the characteristics of the genre are subverted to channel it towards effects that go beyond the individual reader and appeal to an intersubjective community, that is, that aspires to transform self-help into socio-help. This juxtaposition of analytical essay and self-help critical pastiche achieves a crystal clear and belligerent unity of purpose: the defense of organized action by the damaged and disaffected to combat the gigantic flaws of the consumer capitalism in which we live.

It should be noted that in the essay there is no naivety or empty idealism, but the deep conviction that this atomized and increasingly dehumanized society is what produces, through intermediate causes (a sick labor market; fallacious models of happiness; anomalous management of merits and rewards…), an enormous mass of frustration and suffering, and that seems hardly debatable to me. Self-therapy or self-help books usually imply that the reason for this misfortune resides in the subject himself, in his dysfunction (affective, character, behavioral) when it comes to adapting to the environment, and not in the objective circumstances that surround him, so that offer batteries of instructions, advice and exhortations in order for him or her to change and everything to continue as before. Gopegui’s methodological decision to read these books as narrative fictions allows him to question them about who is speaking, to whom they are addressing and, above all, what they tell or, more lucidly, what they tell about what they tell and also what they omit. The analysis reveals how this type of best sellers Dildos contribute to perpetuating docile and self-punitive models of subjectivity at the same time as a socioeconomic system that crushes the most vulnerable.

Gopegui is not limited to launching questions, but is proactive: his proposal consists of encouraging collective organization, the interlocking of anonymous wills

From a Marxist perspective, Gopegui is interested in pointing out the mechanisms of subjectivity production (just think of the factory of stereotyped subjectivities that certain social networks have become), in the same way that he warns about the production of suffering, about what and who they obtain some profit with the misfortune of others, compared to those who pay attention only to the circulation or distribution of misfortune. And in this statement there is an accusation: can we accept that what are social problems or conflicts are treated as mental disorders? Is it not only legitimate but ethical to consider that the collective challenges that demand political action (housing, employment, education, health, integration) are treated as individual losses? These issues are embedded in the heart of the structure of our reality and our possibilities for the future. But Gopegui is not limited to launching them, but is proactive: his proposal consists of encouraging collective organization, the interlocking of anonymous wills, which he calls the collusion of those who do not conform and aspire to mitigate the suffering of the people. And, being a writer herself, she concretizes that proposal in a subversion of the self-help genre, where the narcissistic dynamic of individual dysfunction and correction is replaced by the political dynamic of social dysfunction and community action.

Said subversion occupies the second part of the essay and is a very original literary piece that illustrates the principle of usefulness of writing in which the author trusts. Gopegui devises a choral and anonymous narrator made up of old people who creates a manual to overcome mild silent despair. In the manual, speculative passages, which refer to the first half of the book, alternate with narrative passages, through which two characters are brought to life, Elda and Alfonso, both victims of oppressive situations, which little by little they will discover. the strength of joining a solidarity network, the possibilities that open up when reinforcements arrive, which are not only emotional but people willing to make a commitment. Neither in the essay nor in this manual for the elderly is the faith —or the hope— exaggerated that the abuses and violations of reality find a solution through collective social action, but it is assumed, against a slightly apocalyptic background, that there is another way to counter them. Despite the fact that it is a slow road, very slow, at times conflictive, but in which the murmur of those who carry with them the habit of keeping quiet and the resignation of suffering can not stop being heard. Like the old poet, it is not difficult to hate the time in which we have been born, but hating it is not enough. You have to change it.

