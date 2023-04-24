The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) left two brigades in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). This was reported by the newspaper on April 24 El Mundo.

“Only a couple of good brigades remained there, the rest have already left,” the publication says.

Correspondents of the publication spoke about the active movement from Artemivsk towards the rest of Ukraine and the almost complete absence of a reverse movement.

“We see columns of M113 armored vehicles leaving the area,” the journalists noted.

A day earlier, the Bild newspaper wrote that Ukrainian soldiers had left their last positions in the center of Artemivsk and retreated west from the railroad tracks. On the same day, assault detachments of the RF Armed Forces liberated two more blocks in the western part of the city.

Prior to that, on April 21, adviser to the acting head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, said that Russian forces had taken a group of Ukrainian militants into the cauldron. According to him, employees of PMC “Wagner” came to the road Artemovsk – Chasov Yar. The supply of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) went along this route. He also noted that Ukrainian servicemen are suffering colossal losses, small groups of troops are fleeing or surrendering, and Artemovsk is almost completely under the control of the Russian army, about 90% of the territory has been liberated.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

