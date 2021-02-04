Since Germán Burgos announced that he would no longer continue working alongside Diego Simeone at Atlético de Madrid and that he would launch his career as head coach, many immediately related him to River. And it is not for less, Monkey has a strong bond with him Millionaire and more than once he recognized his desire to sit on the bench at Núñez’s club.

In the last hours, the former goalkeeper was asked again about this possibility and, when asked if he had received a call from the River leadership, he assured: “No, never. In me is the idea of ​​going through River, because It is simply my home. Now there is a friend like Marcelo Gallardo, also Enzo Francescoli. Football stories are long and I am sure that one day it will happen, because it is my dream. “

Furthermore, in dialogue with Super Sports Radio On Radio Villa Trinidad, he added: “Exactly, that is what I tell young people, do not stop pursuing their dreams. I am a dream chaser and River is one of my dreams as the Argentine National Team.”

On the other hand, about the chance of being Simeone’s successor, he clarified: “That is doing futurology. What I am clear about is that my first opportunity is going to be given to me in Spain. My first dream is to train in Spain. It has to be here, because I have earned credit to start. I already had offers but I had to reject them. With all this coronavirus, everything is like it stopped. The clubs that have come to find me I had to say no, because I had given the word to finish the champions and then start alone “.

And he continued: “What I can tell you is that I have not seen in football a farewell like Atlético Madrid did to a second coach. I have never seen in my life what they have done to me and that could not hinder it. It is incredible What happens when you give, when you give, people receive and also return. They are like energies. You have to balance your emotions. ”