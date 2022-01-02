The football year opens in The Molinón-Quini with the duel of two teams that they do not know in advance the level they can offer on the first day of 2022 after suffering two major shoots from coronavirus. In the end, Sporting has three casualties due to the disease, one more than Lugo, which has been the team that suffered the biggest outbreak in the category. Both will measure their strength in a duel full of unknowns due to this circumstance (follow the game live on AS.com).

David gallego, also affected by the virus but reinstated on Friday, recovered in the last training session Pedro Diaz. The midfielder, Babin, Kravets Y Aitor They are the ones who have been able to rescue the technician for this match. However, Marc brave, Juan Berrocal Y Jose Luis Rodriguez They are the ones who have not arrived in time for this game and they remain waiting of a negative test to return to activity.

The Sporting opens the year after having closed 2021 with the victory in Ibiza that put an end to a negative streak of up to ten games without winning. The moral blow that gave the triumph on the island has been seen attenuated by COVID who has reappeared in the Gijon team a year later. Of course, the circumstances are not the same as then because now those affected were most of the teams that have seen altered their workouts as in seasickness.

Galician has not released the call because it has cited all those available in addition to a good number from homegrown who have reinforced the first squad in the week’s training sessions. Cuéllar, Campuzano Y Pablo perez are the injured in a Sporting that in total will present, therefore, six casualties in this match.

For his part, CD Lugo reaches El Molinón almost 100% but with the physical state unknown his players because many were affected. Until 15 footballers suffered from the coronavirus, which even forced postpone your last match 2021 against Almería.

The usual eleven only stays out Diego Alende -still positive with Iriome-, which opens the fight for ownership between Alberto Rodriguez and a Alex Lopez who finally entered a call-up after overcoming his injury problems. Xavi Torres Y Se They will take the helm while Hugo Rama and Juanpe oppose the third man in the center. The danger, as always, the verticality of Gerard Valentine Y Chris Ramos, and the forcefulness of Cheek.

The first game of 2022 in El Molinón awaits attract more audience than the last appointments of the year just ended. The triumph in Ibiza is expected to be a motivation for the sportinguista fans who had stopped go to the stadium.

Keys to the match

Unknown: The secrecy about the physical condition of the players of both teams leaves open any option in the line-ups.

Motivation: The triumph in Ibiza that closed last year, to break the bad streak, has increased confidence in Sporting.

Reboot: After suffering the largest COVID outbreak in the League, Lugo travels to Gijón with the intention of adding away from home.

As to follow

Fran Villalba: He started the season at a high level and is expected to start the year in the same way because the Sportinguista attack needs it.

Cheek: He is the highest scorer of the Galician team with six goals and his success depends a large part of the albivermellas possibilities.

Ups and downs

Sporting: Valiente, Berrocal and Puma Rodríguez will not be due to COVID, while Cuéllar, Campuzano and Pablo Pérez are still injured.

Lugo: David Mayoral, Pedro López, Diego Alende and Iriome are the absences in the Galician team, the last two due to coronavirus.