The Sporting it is the only team that has not yet lost a game in its field and is, in scoring, the third best home in the SmartBank League. The Molinón-Quini has therefore become an almost impregnable fortress who wants to continue being so, although this matchday receives one of the best visitors of the competition, Málaga, the third with the most points away from home (follow the game live on AS.com).

But Málaga have only won one of their last eight games. While sharing with Sabadell the dubious honor of being the worst place from the category, outside of La Rosaleda he plays like at home; he has added 20 points and six wins. However, doubts that it generates its soccer have resulted in Pellicer’s rebellion: “The team is better than people say,” said the Malaguista coach.

The rival therefore seems less dangerous to a Sporting that has regained strength and illusion with the win last day in Las Gaunas (0-4). Especially your reference this season, Uros Djurdjevic. The Serbian striker scored a hat-trick in Logroño that has raised his level of confidence and placed him at the top of the competition’s scorers’ table.

Djuka it will be, one more week, the stiletto in the alignment of David Gallego in which no changes are expected. They are therefore expected the same eleven that thrashed Logroñés. The novelty may be the absence of Victor Campuzano in the call, since he did not exercise in the last training of the week in Dizziness and he has not had a normal work week due to some inconvenience that has been dragging since its arrival in Gijón.

For its part, Sergio Pellicer will do again notable modifications in their lineup. You can go back to the line four defenses with probable return of Matos on the left side for Christ. In the center of the field, it is low Luis Muñoz for a bruise on his right foot, although he will return Escassi after having served his sanction. Another probable return will be that of the goalkeeper Dani Barrio, within the framework of the rotation that Pellicer usually does every two days between the man from Gijón and Juan Soriano.

The keys to the game

Going streak: Djurdjevic awaits Málaga as the top scorer in the category, after his hat-trick in Las Gaunas.

The defense: Much criticized after the defeat against Zaragoza with the line of five. Pellicer will likely rectify it.

Solvency: Sporting de Gallego has proven to be very reliable at home, based on their defensive efficiency and a successful center forward.

Yanis: The Franco-Algerian, three goals and five assists, has lowered his level. The team needs its best version.

As to follow

Cumic: The other Sporting Serb is increasingly comfortable and adapted, offering more performance every day. In Logroño he made his first goal.

Chavarría: He scored the winning goal in Alcorcón and will once again be the offensive reference in Malaga.

Ups and downs

Sporting: Bogdan and Aitor recovered (he served a sanction) compared to last day, the absence this time will be Víctor Campuzano, who did not do the last training session.

Malaga: Luis Muñoz will not be due to an injury to his right foot. Escassi (served his sanction) and Ramón (better from his shoulder injury) are new. Benkhemassa and Hicham remain injured.