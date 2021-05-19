IFA Berlin 2021, the second most important electronics sector fair in the world after the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, ​​has announced that it will not be held in a face-to-face format next September as planned due to new uncertainties events related to the pandemic, as announced this Wednesday by Messe Berlin and the German association of companies in the sector, Gfu Consumer & Home Electronics GmbH, organizers of the event.

The decision contrasts with the one adopted by the GSMA, the association of operators that organizes the MWC of Barcelona, ​​which maintains the event in person, with the arrival of congressmen and visitors, between June 28 and July 1 at the venue. Gran Vía fair in the Catalan capital, despite the numerous defections of manufacturers, operators and companies in the sector who have already warned that they will not physically attend the event.

The IFA Berlin has decided to cancel its fair, which was to be held between 3 and 7 September, after consulting with public health experts and interested parties. “Apparently, the fact that some key global health data did not move as fast in the right direction, as expected, advises to suspend the face-to-face event. This has to do with the rapid appearance of new variants of covid-19, to the continuous delays in the speed of the vaccination process throughout the world, “the organizers said in a note this Wednesday.

They admit that these circumstances contribute to generating uncertainty among the companies that intended to participate in the IFA this year, since planning takes time and the current situation does not help. On the other hand, Messe Berlin adds as an additional reason for not holding the event the fact that parts of its exhibition facilities currently function as a vaccination center and an emergency hospital facility, “and these uses are likely to continue for longer than originally planned ”.

After this cancellation, and the one that took place last January of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) or Consumer Electronics Fair that is held every year in Las Vegas (USA), the MWC is the only one of the three major global technological events that he keeps his appointment despite the pandemic, and the notice that some of the main brands and operators will not attend the appointment. The last to announce that it will not come to Barcelona has been the South Korean mobile manufacturer Samsung, which joins a long list of defectors including LG, Sony, Lenovo, Google, Ericcson, Nokia, Oracle, Facebook, Cisco and British Telecom, among many others.

The GSMA announced that this year’s edition of the MWC will feature more than 600 speakers from sectors such as mobile telephony, the health cloud or finance. Its general director, John Hoffman, opts for a hybrid format, in which face-to-face participations are combined with other virtual ones, and estimates that, between the four days of the event, some 50,000 people could attend, less than half of the participation of the latest editions, until the cancellation decreed in 2020.