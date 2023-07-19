The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco), through the General Directorate of the Coast and the Sea, will restore more than 117,000 square meters of dunes spread over 15 areas of La Manga del Mar Menor, in order to preserve natural values ​​in an area highly pressured by urbanism.

The Miteco has published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) the public information announcement of this project, budgeted at 1.06 million euros and which is included in the Framework of Priority Actions to Recover the Mar Menor (MAPMM), whose financial endowment amounts to more than 484 million euros.

This intervention, whose execution period is 24 months, contemplates acting in about fifteen dune spaces included along the entire coastal bar of La Manga, between Los Alemanes beach, adjacent to the Marchamalo salt flats, and the Veneziola beach, at the end of the coastline.

In this way, the General Directorate of the Coast and the Sea will eliminate 975 units of invasive shrub or tree species and 270 units of herbaceous species, in addition to acting on an additional area of ​​more than 23,000 m2 to eliminate other invasive species.

Subsequently, some 107,400 specimens of different dune species will be planted, among which are the Mar Menor asparagus (Asparagus macrorrhizus), which entered the endangered category of the Spanish Catalog of Threatened Species last April ; sea ​​caterpillar (Cakile maritima), maritime fennel (Crithmum maritimum), sea bell (Calystegia soldanella) and sea lily (Pancratium maritimum).

It is distributed, mainly, in dune areas of La Manga del Mar Menor, most of them classified as developable land and outside the maritime-terrestrial public domain and its easement zone. For this reason, its main threat is the urbanization of this coastline.

Miteco will also install 14,570 meters of soft fencing to protect the restored dune spaces; 5,860 meters of wicker sand collectors and fifteen informative signs.

The objectives of this intervention are the elimination of invasive species on the coast of La Manga del Mar Menor, within the municipalities of Cartagena and San Javier; and the environmental restoration of dunes through the introduction of native species, their protection through soft fencing and the implementation of sand collectors in different areas of the dunes.

With this, it is intended to recover the vegetation typical of a dune ecosystem that will help maintain the coastal sedimentary balance, as well as cushion the erosive effects of the waves on the coast, since the dunes act as a reserve of sand for the beaches.

During the extreme episodes of large storms, the sea takes the sand it needs so that the cross-sectional profile of the beach can accommodate the harsher conditions of the incident energy of the waves.

In order for the dune restoration to be completed successfully, it is necessary to prevent the movement of people and vehicles through the regenerated areas, so a perimeter fence of wooden posts and ropes will be installed around the dune ecosystem.

With these actions, in addition to regenerating the dune ecosystem, it will be possible to minimize the negative effects of climate change and take actions that help combat it.

With the revegetation of the beaches, the area of ​​the green areas is increased and, therefore, the area for carbon dioxide (CO2) fixation, one of the main gases causing the greenhouse effect, is increased.

It will also be possible to restore a habitat of great ecological and landscape value, with increasingly scarce representation, on most of the world’s coasts and considered as a natural habitat of community interest according to Annex I of Council Directive 92/43/EEC, of May 21, 1992, regarding the conservation of natural habitats and wild fauna and flora.

Once published in the BOE, a public information period opens, for a period of 20 business days from tomorrow, within which the project can be consulted and, where appropriate, present the allegations and observations that are estimated.

This project is in addition to those already started by Miteco in the coastline that separates the Mar Menor from the Mediterranean Sea, such as the conditioning of the beaches of La Llana (San Pedro del Pinatar) and the removal of facilities and environmental recovery in Puerto Mayor and the Estacio cove, also included in the MAPMM, whose public information period ended last June.