The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has updated the report on the urgent and structural actions planned for the recovery of the Mar Menor, from which it can be inferred that the number of sanctioning proceedings initiated since 2018 for private use of water without authorization amounts to 447 and the area that has already been subject to a sanctioning resolution is 3,507 hectares. With respect to the previous update, the Miteco adds 54 more files and 543 new hectares.

The progress report includes the progress in the implementation of the Roadmap, launched in October 2019 with the dual objective of stop the deterioration of the salty lagoon, unique for its high ecological value, and contribute to the recovery of its natural dynamics, according to sources from Miteco in a statement.

In this sense, the Ministry has announced that continues to work on the preparation of an Integrated Green Program for the recovery of the Mar Menor that you order, select and prioritize the actions to be carried out.

The Roadmap identifies those immediate actions that reduce the contribution of pollutants to surface and groundwater at source and / or that contribute to avoid modifications of coastal ecosystems. These actions consist of the surveillance of activities that either do not have authorizations or concessional rights to use water, or generate unauthorized discharges, as well as the surveillance and control of the Maritime-Terrestrial Public Domain (DPMT).

Increased surveillance and inspection



A) Yes, the number of personnel dedicated to these tasks increased in several areas, which has resulted in an increase in disciplinary proceedings. These files are promptly sent to the Community for its knowledge, in order for it to carry out the necessary actions within the framework of its powers.

For a few months, those from the rest of the basin have also been communicated and the files are transferred to the Superior Prosecutor’s Office of the Region. Together, they have been forwarded 161 disciplinary proceedings throughout the basin, of which 129 have also moved to the Community.

In the surroundings of the lagoon, the number of sanctioning proceedings initiated since 2018 for private use of water without authorization – irrigation in areas without rights registered in the Water Registry or irrigation outside the approved perimeter – is 447.

The area that has already been subject to a sanctioning resolution is 3,507 hectares, while the surface reported, but still without resolution, is 2,584. In 53 of these 447 files, the Community has already communicated that the process of restitution of crops is beginning.

Likewise, environmental agents continue their inspections at level 120 of the Campo de Cartagena irrigation community, which has 1,000 hectares under irrigation more than the 11,220 authorized. An area of ​​over 13,865 hectares has already been reviewed, of which 11,560 (83%) have an irrigation system.

In March 2021, of the area obtained by remote sensing in 2019 – initial 9,500 hectares with vegetation that appears to be irrigated – there were finally 8,460, once the areas of rainfed crops, mountains and others with vegetation have been eliminated, but that They do not have irrigation systems, to which it would be necessary to include other irrigation surfaces without rights that appear in the visual inspections carried out by the Police Service.

141 records for spills



Likewise, the inspection action on potentially polluting discharges has been strengthened. Also the inspection effort on desalination plants that do not have authorization has been redoubled. Regarding the control of discharges, the number of sanctioning proceedings opened at the end of 2019 for polluting discharge of residual water to the Public Hydraulic Domain was 135. Since the beginning of 2020, 141 additional files have been initiated due to discharges into public waterways.

The files opened for the detection of desalination plants in the Mar Menor environment at the end of 2019 rose to 93, which was double the figure for 2018. Inspection work on the desalination plants located in Alicante continues to be carried out.

In addition, 192 illegal desalination plants were sealed in Campo de Cartagena and 91 disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against those who have not carried out the same. Additionally, environmental agents have reported that 53 desalination plants have been removed or dismantled, and 97 wells have been sealed.

Campo de Cartagena Aquifer



The Roadmap includes, on the other hand, the declaration last July of the Campo de Cartagena aquifer «At risk of not reaching good chemical status» due to the high presence of nitrates in your water, which involves activating the procedures for the basin organization to draw up a management plan for this body of water.

In addition, last October the CHS Governing Board ratified the precautionary measures adopted in July and agreed to expand the perimeter of the affected area (4,218 hectares).

To assess the effectiveness of the application of precautionary measures, the Polytechnic University of Valencia has been commissioned to carry out technical assistance work to simulate the evolution of the nitrate content of the groundwater mass of Campo de Cartagena.

On the other hand, 6 files have been initiated for the recovery of possession of DPMT assets that were unduly occupied, and 41 files aimed at determining the rights of the owners of occupations that existed prior to the Coastal Law. It is intended to determine which occupations are illegal, in order to proceed with their lifting.

Nacra situation



On September 23, a working group coordinated by Miteco met to guarantee the protection of the species throughout the Spanish coastline. The meeting evaluated the global situation of the species and the urgent actions to be undertaken by the different administrations involved in its conservation. Pending the results that the IEO report may produce, the beaconing of the surviving nacras that are at shallow depth will be carried out as a first preventive measure.

The regional government requested a project to the 2021 call of the Natural Heritage and Biodiversity Fund of the General Directorate of Biodiversity, Forests and Desertification of MITECO for species in critical situation, in order to track the nacra in the lagoon, reduce threats and place larval collectors, for a total amount of 194,000 euros and 80% financing from the Fund.

On the other hand, a study commissioned by the CHS to the UPCT will allow defining the actions and measures to reduce the risk of flooding of urban areas in Campo de Cartagena, as well as minimizing the sediments mobilized and dragged into the receiving aquatic environment as a consequence of extreme rains.

The study will focus on the affected areas of Los Alcázares and San Javier, leaving the analysis of the other affected areas for a next phase. This study will be used to prepare a Plan for Adaptation to Climate Change in the watershed of the Mar Menor.

On the other hand, in collaboration with the UPCT, a proposal of measures for the hydrological and forest restoration of the Ponce, Carrasquilla, Mendoza (Beal) and Rambla de Las Matildes mining basins, which discharge to the Mar Menor. The contracting work for the drafting of projects will begin shortly, with an estimated budget of 29,905,240 euros and included in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR).