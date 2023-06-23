Friday, June 23, 2023, 11:42



The Ministry for Ecological Transition has denied for the second time European Next Generation funds for the Parque Metropolitano Oeste de Barriomar, in Murcia, alleging that it does not meet the requirements to obtain European aid, although the bulk of the details are not yet known.

This was explained this Friday morning by the Councilor for Open Government, Mercedes Bernabé, during the press conference held after the first Governing Board of the Capital City Council. Murcia opted for a subsidy of between 2 and 4 million euros for this large green lung to the west of the city, which was part of the Murcia Río strategic project.