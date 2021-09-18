Almost a year later, the Mirandés returns to the Heliodoro, that stadium whose bad fario cut last season when it achieved its first victory on the Island. Eleven visits took the Burgos team to celebrate until it did so on September 27, 2020 by 1- 2. Sipcic, at his own goal, established the 0-1, but within half an hour of the first half Bermejo leveled. In the final stretch and already with the locals at a disadvantage, Jirka scored a goal that made history since the alegrías locker was released at Rodríguez López.

It is that in all the previous trips, Tenerife had achieved nine victories and only one duel ended in a point distribution. It was the one played in March 2017 when Amath celebrated for the locals and Salinas for the visitors in the 1-1 final.

The last blue and white joy occurred on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 and Rubén Baraja’s men thrashed 4-1 thanks to a great match by Luis Milla, author of two of the goals. Aitor Sanz and Dani Gómez completed the score. Marcos André scored the visitor goal that loomed the equalizer at the start of the second half.

And all of the above was blue and white. For example, in the confrontation in September 2015, they thrashed 3-0 thanks to the two hits by Choco Lozano and another by Aitor Sanz.

Almost a year earlier, Tenerife won by the minimum thanks to Iker Guarrotxena, while in February 2014 they again achieved a bulky result: 3-0 due to the goals of Carlos Ruiz, Suso Santana (author, in addition, of both 3,000 from Tenerife in the League) and Ayoze Pérez. With that victory, Cervera’s men managed to win at home after two months without doing so.

The first time they saw each other was on October 4, 1970, in the Third Division of yesteryear, and Mirandés was already showing signs of how bad it would be on the island because the Tenerifeans thrashed 3-0 with goals from Mauro , Juanito and Cabrera. Until 2017, the only two times that the rojinegros had managed to score in the stadium had been in June 1979 (they lost 2-1) and in March 1980 (they were beaten 5-1).