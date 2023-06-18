Miguel Ángel “N”, aka “El Miguelito”an alleged generator of violence in the Mexico statewas arrested in the municipality of Naucalpan accused of homicide.

Elements of the Valle de Toluca Specialized Homicide Prosecutor and the Specialized Attention Center of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), in coordination with the Commission for Attention to the Crime of Intentional Homicide (CONAHO) of the Secretariat Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), completed the arrest warrant.

According to the investigations, on May 21, Luis Angel “N” he was with his cousin in the La Raquelito colonywhen they heard a gunshot and ran to their home.

However, they were hit by two subjects who were traveling on a motorcycle; for strip them of his belongings, one threatened him with a knife, and “The Miguelito” with a machine gun.

Trying to run away, he defendant there would be fired against Luis Angel "N", who died in the place.

“El Miguelito” had one arrest warrant pending accused of causing injury to a man, in April 2021; In addition, he is associated with one of the most violent criminal groups in the Mexico state.