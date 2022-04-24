Hidalgo.- This Saturday, the Hidalgo State Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) announced that this day was linked to process José Antonio “N”aliases “The Michoacan”for the crimes of qualified homicide and aggravated kidnapping.

It was on December 1, 2021 when José Artemio, along with other inmates, escaped from the Tula Prison, in the state of Hidalgo, after being rescued by an armed commando who broke into the Hidalgo penitentiary.

Through a statement, the FGJ of Hidalgo announced that this Saturday, April 23, El Michoacano, leader of the United Peoples Cartel.

It was on April 18 of the current year when agents of the State Public Ministry assigned to the Specialized Unit to Combat Kidnapping (UECS), in coordination with state and federal authorities, carried out an operation in the Mexico City which resulted in the re-arrest of José Artemio.

The leader of the Mexican criminal group had already been prosecuted upon receiving the charge for the crime of qualified homicide, which gave rise to the initial hearing in the past November 26, 2021.

The offense charged to him was to the detriment of a person who was deprived of life with firearm shots on December 14, 2017, while the victim was driving a truck on the Tula-Tepatitlán highway.

In the initial hearing, José Artemio invoked the duplicity of the constitutional term in order to solve his legal situation and, consequently, the Judiciary issued as a precautionary measure pre-trial detention against him.

After that, El Michoacano was admitted to the Tula de Allende Social Reintegration Center, in the state of Hidalgo. However, in less than a week, the leader of the Pueblos Unidos Cartel was rescued from jail by an armed group; Along with him, 8 other prisoners escaped.

After having arrested him again on April 18 of the current year in Mexico City, as a result of another folder against him, José Artemio was charged with the crime of aggravated kidnapping for events dating back to July 2021 in Tula.