Without an audience, empty, but just as decisive. For Atlético, his field, Wanda Metropolitano, has been a judge of this League. It has been and will be because of the two finals that Cholo’s have left, one is in their field, the first, tomorrow. If he wins and Madrid will not be proclaimed champion. The rojiblancos have been the best home team in this league.

45 of his 80 points were celebrated like this, in his field, more than any other (Seville, with 40, and Real Madrid, with 39, follow him on this list). Cholo’s team is also the team with the best balance. The only one with a single defeat (against Levante), three draws (tied with Madrid, only Sevilla has less, with one) and 14 victories, again more than anyone (Sevilla, next, achieved 13). A fortress that will rise again against the last rival that remains to receive this League, Osasuna. Eye. Nobody trusts. Osasuna is the team that in the past spoiled the Centennial party for the rojiblancos.

Of the three finals that Atlético had left after the game at the Camp Nou, two in their field. Now Osasuna as against Real on Wednesday. A game this one that had something that seems from another life, even if it was under COVID measures. Because, given the importance of the clash, the fans mobilized through the networks to meet in the parking lot next to the giant flag to cheer their players during the 90 ‘of the game. At the end of this, Koke and Simeone, recognized that, as in the past, where the legs did not reach, the head sewn to those songs of 200, 300 people did.. Especially in the final ten minutes, in which Atleti had to suffer.