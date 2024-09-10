Washington.- The trial of Rubén Oseguera González “El Menchito”, son of Nemesio Oseguera “El Mencho”, began in Washington with the testimony of Oscar Nava Valencia, known as “El Lobo”.

During the first day of trial, the former leader of the Milenio Cartel said he had known Oseguera González since 2005, when he was introduced to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel business by his father.

Nava Valencia described meetings with the family of “El Menchito” where methamphetamine trafficking and his feud with the Familia Michoacana and the Zetas were discussed. Nava Valencia was an ally of the CJNG and previously testified in the trial against former Secretary of Security Genaro García Luna. He was arrested in 2009.

“El Lobo” said that before his arrest he was trafficking five tons of cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines in the United States, Mexico and Europe, thanks to his alliance with “El Mencho” and other criminal networks. He also added that “‘El Menchito’ and his father were held accountable.”

Oseguera Gonzalez, 34, was extradited to the United States four years ago and faces charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms possession.