Rubén Oseguera González, “El Menchito”, will plead guilty next monthaccording to judicial notifications.
Judicial records reviewed by Grupo REFORMA indicate that the son of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) He is scheduled for a plea hearing for April 12 in federal court in Washington.
“El Menchito” was delivered at the beginning of 2020 to the American justice system. The Mexican-American drug lord is accused of two criminal charges, including drug trafficking.
