Washington.- A jury found Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez “El Menchito”, son of Nemesio Oseguera “El Mencho”, guilty on two charges.

The jury deliberated for several hours over two days before finding Oseguera guilty on charges of conspiring to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine into the United States, importation and use of a firearm in a drug conspiracy.

Oseguera, who was born in California and has dual U.S.-Mexican citizenship, is set to be sentenced by a U.S. court on Jan. 10. He had no obvious reaction to the jury’s verdict. One of his lawyers patted him on the shoulder before leading him out of the courtroom.

With information from Agencies