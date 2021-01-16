It was the main objective of the security forces. There was not a single patrol that did not have in mind the face of José Arcadio DN, known as ‘El melillero’, whom they were looking for for the acid attack on two young men aged 26 and 28 perpetrated this Tuesday in Cártama. Last night, after four days on the run – during which he was seen in different parts of the province – he was detained by the Civil Guard between the municipalities of Mijas and Alhaurín el Grande, where he arrived after a long persecution that originated when the fugitive was detected driving a mountain bike.

According to the sources consulted by SUR, his arrest took place inside a villa in the area, very close to the Entrerríos crossing. There he had hidden, cornered in his flight, until the members of the Quick Action Group of Benemérita intervened, an elite unit specialized in risk interventions whose agents signed a clean arrest, without injuries or notable incidents.

According to different sources consulted, after nine o’clock on Friday night the persecution began, when the suspect was found while driving on the motorcycle. The agents chased José Arcadio until they cornered him in the Entrerríos area, a point that connects the great towns of Guadalhorce with the Costa del Sol. There they found the motorcycle on which he started the flight: apparently, the fugitive had suffered a fall, after so the running chase ended, giving way to a search on foot.

They found him in the aforementioned house. Numerous members of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard traveled to the place of detention, which was in charge of the search and investigation operations.

Before the capture materialized, units were added to the operation: agents of the Fuengirola National Police and the municipal police of the two towns went to the area, while a helicopter from the Guard Air Media was deployed. Civil.

Quickly, the authorities surrounded ‘El melillero’. Multiple units were cornering the fugitive to prevent him from losing track. The security forces of all the nearby municipalities were activated: Mijas, Coín, Alhaurín el Grande and Fuengirola. Finally, after the great display, they found him. Since the day of the attack, the State Security Forces and Forces have focused on the young man, who had a six-month relationship with Sandra, one of the victims. Last Wednesday they were about to arrest him after a spectacular chase, which ended with the suspect fleeing on foot after leaving his Volkswagen Golf, damaged by a gunshot.

The projectile came from the regulation weapon of a Civil Guard who stood in front of the vehicle when it was dodging the patrol cars. He had to jump to avoid being run over, but he managed to damage the radiator of the Golf, so the sports car drove with the damaged cooling system to Mijas, where he parked and continued his escape on foot.

Sandra and Cristina remain hospitalized for chemical burns caused by the acid attack. Sandra continues in the Intensive Care Unit of the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville, where she was admitted on Tuesday with almost fifty percent of her body affected by sulfuric acid. Cristina is still in the Regional Hospital of Malaga.

The last two medical reports issued yesterday do not reflect either improvement or deterioration in the condition of the two young women. Sandra remains in a “very serious” condition and the doctors pay special attention to ensuring that she does not suffer from any infection in her wounds, which are very deep. The day before yesterday, the mayor of Casabermeja, where the young woman is from, advanced that the doctors have ruled out the involvement of internal organs.

In Cristina’s case, the Malaga Regional Office indicates that there is still no change in her condition: she entered in a serious but stable condition, with most of the damage concentrated on her face and lower body members.