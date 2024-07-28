Ishmael The May Zambada was betrayed by one of his partner’s sons, El Chapo Guzmán. This is the version that the lawyer of the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel has spread after the arrest of the boss last Thursday at a small airport in El Paso, Texas. Frank Perez has assured the newspaper Los Angeles Times that his client was “violently kidnapped” by Joaquín Guzmán López. “My client did not surrender nor negotiate any agreement with the US government,” he insisted. On Thursday morning, Zambada met with Guzmán López and –always according to the lawyer’s account– he was subdued by six men “dressed in military uniforms” and El Chapo’s son, who tied him up by the hands and feet and threw him into the back of a pickup truck pick up and took him to a clandestine airstrip. “They forced him onto the plane, Joaquín tied his legs to the seat and brought him to the United States against his will. Only the pilot, Joaquín and my client were on the plane,” Perez said.

The account of Ismael Mario Zambada García’s lawyer reinforces the version that the drug trafficker never had any intention of turning himself in to the US authorities, who had been following him for more than 30 years and had put a price of 15 million dollars on his head. A Beechcraft King Air plane landed on Thursday afternoon at the airfield outside El Paso, Texas, just a few kilometers from the border with Mexico. To the surprise of the agents of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the FBI, the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel and one of the sons of his partner, Joaquín Guzmán Loera, known as El Chapo, got out of the plane. The agents arrested the two men and began the process to bring them to justice.

Zambada appeared before a court in El Paso on Friday and heard the five charges of which the US government accuses him: trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, money laundering, kidnapping, use of firearms and conspiracy to kill. He pleaded not guilty. The transcripts of the hearing reveal that the 76-year-old boss appeared in a wheelchair, which reinforces the information that the US agencies had about his fragile state of health. The epic of the great drug lord, inaccessible in the mountains of Sinaloa, impossible to catch, and with a great ability to evade the authorities in any of his attempts to capture him, has collapsed.

Joaquín Guzmán López, 38, has only been identified by the Department of Justice as a cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine trafficker. El Chapo’s son has been transferred in the last few hours to the Chicago Metropolitan Prison and is expected to appear before a judge next Tuesday. The penitentiary where he was taken is the same one where his brother Ovidio had been since last year, when he was extradited from Mexico. The fate of Ovidio Guzmán has also become a mystery in recent days: the Federal Prison System registry shows that The mouseas he is also known, was released on Tuesday, July 23, two days before the arrest of El Mayo Zambada. Authorities in Mexico and the United States have insisted that Ovidio Guzmán remains in the custody of the Justice and that they have only changed the precautionary measures, without offering further details.

The possibility that Guzmán López benefits from the delivery of El Mayo Guzmán will be seen in the American courts that already tried his father in 2019 and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The story revealed by Zambada’s lawyer raises new questions about the state of the Sinaloa Cartel and the relationship between The Chapitos with his father’s partner. The Mexican government has denied that it was part of the operation to catch the drug lord. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has assured that he learned about Zambada’s arrest after it had already happened and from the US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar.

