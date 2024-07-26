Ismael Zambada Garcia, ‘El Mayo’ Zambada is at the center of a judicial process in the United States that could define his future, after being placed in preventive detention for drug trafficking charges against him, therefore he must appear next Wednesday before Judge Anne Berton as part of his arraignment process in the Western District Court of Texas, USA.

According to a court minutes, ‘The May’ Zambada He will have to appear again on Thursday, August 1st for a conference on his judicial situation, since the judge has set September 11th as the deadline for him to appear. Zambada reach a plea deal, which would allow him to avoid a lengthy and potentially more severe trial.

However, his lawyer Frank A. Perez has made it clear that, for the moment, it is not in Zambada’s plans to accept any guilt. According to his lawyer, the Ismael Zambada did not surrender voluntarily.

“I want to state that he did not surrender voluntarily. He was brought in against his will,” Perez said after the initial hearing.

This statement is in line with reports that Joaquin Guzman Lopez, alias ‘El Güero’ and son of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, set a trap for Zambada and took him on a private flight from Mexico to El Paso, Texas, where he was arrested.

While ‘The May’ faces his trial in TexasGuzmán López has been transferred to Chicago, where he faces charges of trafficking cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin.

His transfer was carried out without prior presentation before a judge, thanks to a surrender agreement negotiated with the US authorities, a move that also facilitated the capture of Zambada.

Judge Kathleen Cardone, assigned to the case of Zambada in Texas, will oversee the next stages of the trial. Although the possibility of a plea deal is on the table, Zambada’s defense appears to be preparing for a tough legal battle.

This case marks a turning point in the fight against drug trafficking, and U.S. authorities hope that the prosecution of Zambada send a strong message to the leaders of organized crime.

Meanwhile, the defense of ‘El Mayo’ is preparing to question the legality of his transfer and arrest, in a process that will keep public opinion and the authorities in suspense.

“The most beautiful thing you’ll see today”: Man bathes his puppy in a fountain in Puerto Vallarta