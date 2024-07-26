A thick fog has always surrounded him, a ghostly air that made it difficult to separate legend from reality. He started in drug trafficking at the age of 16, when in the sixties it was nothing more than marijuana smuggling. But a couple of decades later he was already one of the heads of a criminal empire. His partners and cronies have been falling one by one, either in prison or dead. Meanwhile, the aura of being almost untouchable grew around him: no one can catch El Mayo. He himself took it upon himself to cement his legend in an unusual interview in 2010 with the dean of Mexican journalism, Julio Scherer. El Mayo invited him to his domain, a shack in the heart of the Sinaloa mountains. There, the journalist asked him how he had managed to escape prison and death for so long. He replied that he was a son of the forest. “The forest is my home, my family, my protection, my land.”

Fourteen years have passed since the interview and the myth has continued to grow in the fog of the mountains. El Mayo lives underground, El Mayo is a traitor. El Mayo is the real boss of Sinaloa. Until this Thursday, when Ismael Mario Zambada García, the veteran 76-year-old boss, was arrested in El Paso, Texas.

The plane in which ‘El Mayo’ was travelling, on July 25. Jose Luis Gonzalez (Reuters)

The almost ghostly profile of El Mayo has contrasted all these years with the noisy ostentation of other big bosses. Mansions, luxuries, women. The vanity that, for example, condemned El Chapo Guzmán, leaving a visible trail with his flirtation via cell phone messages with the actress Kate del Castillo, which facilitated his third and final capture in 2016. It has always been said of Zambada that he was much more austere and disciplined, that he hid in the mountains and rarely came down to the city.

Back in 1988, when federal police shot dead another Sinaloa pioneer, Inés Calderón Quintero, in Culiacán, El Mayo sensed danger. Chronicles from the time say that he had been together days before, but he decided to take a plane and take refuge in his hideout in the woods. Almost 30 years later, during the operation that ended with El Chapo’s second capture in 2014, newspapers showed photos of soldiers lifting manhole covers under the headline “Wanted: El Mayo.” Once again, the rumor was that Zambada could be hiding in an underground tunnel.

Beyond the legend, the protection of the mountain has also been interpreted in Mexico as a metaphor that points to something much less heroic. Ground-level journalism in Sinaloa, such as that of the weekly River Twelvehas long pointed out that old Zambada was always an old fox, too. A bridge between the government and the Sinaloa cartel, a clever strategy that would have allowed him to survive in the slippery ecosystem of loyalties and betrayals of the underworld.

The Mayo cartel was already there in the late 1980s, when the first modern drug lord, Miguel Ángel Felix Gallardo, nicknamed the Boss of Bosses, sat the rest of the Sinaloa drug lords at the same table to divide up the pie in a more orderly and efficient manner, like a company. Each of the seven drug lords was assigned a place in the country, a “plaza,” in the new drug slang. Zambada got Sinaloa. El Chapo, for example, got Tecate, in Baja California. That was the embryo of the Sinaloa cartel, also called the Federation. All of them were associated around Félix Gallardo.

Other versions of that founding meeting are, again, further removed from the mythology of crime. For his book The Sinaloa Cartel. A history of the political use of drug trafficking, Journalist Diego Enrique Osorno interviewed Gallardo in prison, who told him that the person who had called the meeting and assigned the work places was Guillermo González Calderoni, head of the anti-narcotics police at the beginning of the government of President Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

The pact between the seven bosses did not last long, and in the early nineties the war began. El Mayo and El Chapo allied against the Arellano Félix family, who controlled the precious border of Tijuana. They won and from the ashes of that war a new criminal architecture was consolidated based on three main associated families: the Guzmán, the Zambada and the Juan José Esparragoza Moreno families. The blue, a former police officer who worked in the 1970s with another drug dealer nicknamed El Diablo, married to a sister of El Mayo.

Ismael Mario Zambada, ‘El Mayo’, in 2010, after his meeting with journalist Julio Scherer for the magazine ‘Proceso’. Process

Over the next few decades, the group grew into a multinational criminal organization, with a presence in 17 states and 54 countries, according to DEA documents. All three founders were listed on Forbes’ list of millionaires. Of the three, El Mayo was always the most reserved. The inner workings of the Sinaloa mafia were exposed in the New York trial against El Chapo, where he was sentenced to life in prison. During his hearings, the man who came to be considered the most powerful boss in the world insisted that El Mayo was the real boss of bosses in Sinaloa. At that trial, one of his sons, Vicente Zambada, known as Vicentillo, testified against El Chapo. Since then, another rumor has also been circulating: El Mayo had betrayed his compadre.

Since El Chapo’s final capture, power has become even more fractured within Sinaloa. With the arrest of another of his old collaborators, Dámaso López, the differences between the old guard, represented by El Mayo, and El Chapo’s sons have grown in recent years. Known as the Chapitos, the new generation of narcojuniorsyoung and ostentatious criminals flaunt on social media a life of extravagant excesses: leopards, weapons and women. Codes very far removed from the old ampones, like El Mayo, heir to the thief-benefactor who distributes money or builds roads or churches in the poor villages of the region. That was another of his protection networks.

The latest DEA reports indicated that the veteran Zambada was in poor health. At the same time, the US authorities were increasingly closing in. Most of his associates, including his sons and his right-hand man, Aureliano Guzmán, alias Guano, had already been arrested. The penultimate blow was the indictment by a court in New York for trafficking fentanyl, the new number one enemy of the United States.

A corrido in his name said: “Vanity is the worst enemy of this job. Step by step I climbed the ladder, I have been in power for many years, those who have wanted to overthrow me, from up here I watch them fall.”

With Thursday’s arrest, the myth and the man Scherer said was more than 1.80 meters tall and had “a body like a fortress” fall. Zambada also said in that interview that he had a wife, five women, 15 grandchildren and a great-grandson. “They, the six of them, are here, on the ranches, daughters of the forest, like me.”

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the latest news on current events in this country.