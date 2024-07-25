Ishmael May Zambada García, the legendary leader of the Sinaloa cartel, has been arrested in El Paso, Texas. The arrest of the iconic drug trafficker, who had not set foot in a career in decades of criminal life and whose head had a reward of 15 million dollars, took place at a private airport in the border city. The arrest was announced by the weekly Zeta from Tijuana and confirmed by two sources of the operation to the Reuters agency. Zambada is 76 years old.

El Mayo, born in Culiacán in January 1948, had been wanted by U.S. authorities for decades. His name appears in at least five extensive legal cases opened between 2003 and 2016 in various federal courts in the country. In all of them, he is accused of facilitating the trafficking of cocaine and marijuana into the United States and of inheriting the criminal empire once Joaquín was arrested and prosecuted. El Chapo Guzman.

Despite his long criminal record, the U.S. anti-drug agency highlighted something unique about Mayo Zambada. “Despite having dedicated his entire adult life to being a major drug trafficker, he has not spent a single day in prison,” the organization states on the website that offers a million-dollar reward to anyone who provides information leading to his capture.

Breaking news. There will be an extension soon…

