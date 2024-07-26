Following a successful operation carried out last Thursday, July 25 in El Paso, state of Texas, USA, Ismael Zambada Garcia and Joaquin Guzman Lopeztwo alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel and the latter son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, They were arrested by agents of the Department of Justice (DOL). While Ovidio Guzmán López was reportedly released on Tuesday, July 23.

After years of intense searching and operations that did not reach their destination, the DOL managed to arrest the two alleged leaders of one of the most powerful drug trafficking organizations in the worldin an operation that included the contribution of one of those involved.

According to the information revealed by the agency, the two detainees face charges in the United States by “leading the cartel’s criminal operations, including its deadly fentanyl manufacturing and trafficking networks“, in the midst of an opioid crisis that is ravaging the North American country.

One of the peculiarities of the arrest is that Zambada García was captured for the first time, since he remained at the head of the faction that bears his name within the Sinaloa Cartel. without spending a day in jailThe circumstances of the arrest remained unclear until Thursday night, when the DOL released the details.

Zambada Garcia was apparently tricked by a senior cartel member, who told him they were heading to scout a clandestine airfield on Mexican soil, and instead landed in El Paso, where They were received by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Through an official statement, Christopher Wray, director of the FBI, referred to the successful arrest. “Garcia and Guzman allegedly have overseen the trafficking of tens of thousands of pounds of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl into the United Statesalong with the related violence,” he said.

The capture of Ovidio Guzmán took place in the municipality of Culiacán. Photo:Courtesy Share

The release of Ovidio Guzmán in the United States

Two days before the arrest, another of “El Chapo’s” sons, Ovid Guzman Lopez, would have been released from prisonstill without official confirmation from the authorities, so it could be a transfer to another detention center.

Detained since January 5, 2023 in Culiacán, Ovidio Guzmán López had been extradited to the United States on September 15and He was facing five criminal charges: possession of drugs with intent to distribute, participation in a criminal enterprise, conspiracy to import, manufacture and distribute controlled substances, money laundering and carrying firearms.

However, a search of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) revealed that he would have been released last TuesdayAlthough theories about a possible exchange have gained ground, there is no reliable information about the veracity of this hypothesis and the authorities themselves have not confirmed his release.