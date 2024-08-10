After Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada revealed that he was “kidnapped” and forcibly taken to the United States, he called on the “population of Sinaloa” to exercise restraint and maintain peace in the state.

According to the criteria of

“Nothing is resolved with violence. We have already been down that road and we all lose.” declared through a letter released by his lawyer Frank Pérez, the founding boss of the Sinaloa Cartel.

In addition, “El Mayo” called on the governments of Mexico and the United States to be transparent and provide the truth about his alleged kidnapping to the United States and “about the deaths of Héctor Cuén, Rosario Heras, Rodolfo Chaidez and any other person who may have lost their life that day.”

“El Mayo” revealed that he was kidnapped and forcibly taken to the United States, so He made it clear that he did not surrender to US agencies and did not go voluntarily to the neighboring country to the north.

‘Cuén was killed in the same place where I was kidnapped’

“I am aware that the official version of the authorities of the state of Sinaloa is that Hector Cuen was shot on the night of July 25 at a gas station by two men on a motorcycle who wanted to steal his truck. That is not what happened,” added “El Mayo.”

“He was killed at the same time, and in the same place, where I was kidnapped. Hector Cuen was a long-time friend of mine, and I deeply regret his death, as well as the disappearance of José Rosario Heras López and Rodolfo Chaidez, whom no one has ever seen or heard from again. No one has ever heard from them again.”

According to Zambada García, the above was what happened and he considered it “important that the truth comes to light” in light of the “inaccurate” information that has been disseminated.

This Saturday, the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He expressed his support for the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, and asked to wait for the Sinaloa politician to give his version, following the accusations made by the Mexican drug lord.

Rocha Moya did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday, the Los Angeles Times said.