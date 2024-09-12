El Paso.- Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada García, founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, will appear this Friday in the Federal Court of the Eastern District of New York, after being transferred from El Paso to face justice in the same court that sentenced his former partner Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán to life imprisonment.

Court documents in El Paso’s possession indicate that Zambada will appear at 10 a.m. New York time (8 a.m. El Paso time) before the court presided over by Judge James Cho. Detained at the airport in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, Zambada was transferred to El Paso, where he has pending legal issues dating back to 2012. However, the United States Department of Justice requested that he be transferred to Brooklyn, New York, to be tried and then returned to the border. Although “El Mayo’s” defense fought the transfer, in the end it agreed with the United States Attorney’s Office. Zambada’s defense team includes his lead attorney, Frank Perez, of Dallas, as well as El Pasoan Ray Velarde, who were given special permission to litigate in the Federal Court of New York.