Mexico City.– According to the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada García was arrested after an “important member of the Sinaloa Cartel” tricked him into traveling to Texas.

A Homeland Security official said Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of “El Chapo” Guzman, was on the same plane.

“Zambada believed he was going to inspect clandestine airfields in Mexico, but he was flown to Texas, where he and young Guzman were detained on the runway,” the official said.

He added that the joint operation with the FBI had been underway for months.

The 76-year-old Mexican drug lord co-founded the Sinaloa Cartel three decades ago and leads a faction of the armed group, which is considered by the United States to be the main smuggler of fentanyl.

“Mayo” Zambada is facing five charges in five separate federal courts in the United States for various crimes, including large-scale drug trafficking and leading a criminal group, among many others.

The US government had offered a $15 million reward for information leading to Zambada’s arrest.

