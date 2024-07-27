Chihuahua— Group and family disputes within the Sinaloa Cartel have overwhelmed the leadership of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, recently arrested in the United States along with Joaquín “El Chapito” Guzmán López, one of the sons of his partner “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, with whom he founded the well-known criminal organization.

In Chihuahua, according to intelligence sources from federal and state corporations, the cartel has managed to have a presence in practically the entire state, but greater control in some 32 municipalities, with crimes ranging from human trafficking to illegal logging, as well as the production, distribution and sale of drugs.

However, fractures within the cartel and its groups known as “Gente Nueva,” with slight variations, could accelerate with the capture of “El Mayo,” especially in areas that have become critical such as the Juarez Valley, the state capital, and the municipalities that make up the so-called Golden Triangle of drugs.

Together with Guzmán Loera’s family, “El Mayo” held the leadership of the Sinaloa Cartel, whose operation through cells – which in the case of Chihuahua are known as “Gente Nueva” in different regions for almost two decades – has caused ruptures and internal confrontations for the control of certain areas.

Some federal reports place Zambada García, the sons of “El Chapo,” from Joaquín and Ovidio to Alfredo and Iván, and another part of the Guzmán Loera family, headed by his brother Aureliano “El Guano,” as leaders at the top of the criminal organization.

In addition, at high levels of the organization appear Ismael Zambada Sicairos, alias “Mayito Flaco,” son of “El Mayo,” and Sergio Valenzuela Valenzuela, alias “El Yiyo,” wanted by the United States, who could be successors in the Zambada García faction.

The recently arrested man in El Paso was part of this fragmentation of groups within the cartel, but that did not prevent him from expanding his cells especially in the so-called Golden Triangle made up of the mountains of Chihuahua, Sinaloa and Durango, in addition to other urban populations that he was able to get to know since he began with criminal activities in the seventies, which he then continued to ally with “El Chapo” until his final capture and extradition to the United States.

Cartel disputes and the shadow of Zambada

According to sources from the State Attorney General’s Office, the capture of “El Mayo” in the United States could lead to an intensification of the internal disputes within the Sinaloa Cartel, which have been ongoing for several years in different regions of the state.

For more than a decade, two territories in the most intricate region of the mountains, such as Guachochi and Batopilas, have been the scene of a battle between families that lead factions of the same cartel, but are in mortal conflict for both personal reasons and illicit businesses.

Control of the territories is disputed by Servando Meza, alias “El 21” and other leaders in municipalities such as Chínipas, Guazapares and Uruachi, under the control of Los Salazar, whose presence extends to regions of the neighboring state of Sonora.

In addition, the internal battle in Guachochi has intensified between the group that had achieved greater dominance, led by Melquiades Díaz Meza, alias “El Chapo Calín,” who was killed in an ambush last year, presumably by the internal rival group of “Los Reyes.”

This battle is also a reflection of the divisions between the Gente Nueva and Sinaloa Cartel, which less than a month ago showed signs of continuing to exist, when several narco-banners placed in Guachochi threatened the successor of “El Chapo Calín”, Guadalupe L., alias “El Palapas”, by another group from the same organization that would be headed by Alberto H., alias “El Cheyenne”.

In Guadalupe y Calvo and the municipalities of the southern region, on the other hand, cartel fights have had local and regional repercussions as a result of the clash between “El Guano” and “Los Chapitos,” that is, between the brother and sons of Joaquín Guzmán Loera.

In this region, which also includes communities in Sinaloa, “El Chapo’s” sons could face greater attacks from “El Guano” with “El Mayo” out of the cartel’s operations, regardless of who ends up being his successor.

In all cases of the cartel’s operation in the mountain region, Zambada’s influence was greater, due to his roots “in the mountains” and his decades-long knowledge of the families in charge of controlling illicit businesses in large areas of the states that make up the Golden Triangle.

Large urban areas in conflict

Other federal sources identify potential conflicts in the state’s large urban areas that could be reinforced by Zambada’s capture. Juárez, especially in the valley area that comprises the municipalities of Praxedis G. Guerrero and Guadalupe Distrito Bravos, is the territory to which the Sinaloa Cartel was limited, in alliances with the gang “Los Mexicles”, but also with groups known as “Los Mayitos” and “Los Chapitos”.

According to sources, if the arrest in the United States is interpreted as a weakness, it is possible that rival groups will try to gain territory; and if the arrest is interpreted within the cartel as the result of a betrayal by “Los Chapitos,” it is also likely that there will be violent repercussions from leaders loyal to “El Mayo,” to start an internal battle.

On the other hand, in the city of Chihuahua there has been constant confrontation between groups of the Sinaloa Cartel seeking control of the capital, according to what has been revealed by investigations by federal and state corporations.

This confrontation had one of its most violent episodes last Thursday, when Manuel Villicaña Pacheco, alias “El Largo Pol”, was murdered moments after leaving the Aquiles Serdán prison. The victim was a member of the Sinaloa Cartel, identified since 2018 as the successor of Manuel Arzola Campos, alias “Don Meny” who, together with his brothers Francisco, Gerardo and Héber, maintained control of the distribution of crystal meth in the city for several years, particularly in the northern sector.

“El Largo” was captured in August of that year, prosecuted for possession of weapons and drugs in the federal courts and admitted to Aquiles Serdán, where he presumably allied himself with Enrique LA, alias “El Cumbias”, another alleged member of the Sinaloa Cartel who, after having achieved freedom, was re-arrested in 2023 also for crimes against health and illegal possession of a firearm.

Both have ties to the Gente Nueva group of Los Salgueiro, led by “El Guano,” which has a greater presence in the Guadalupe y Calvo mountain range in Chihuahua and in Badiraguato, Sinaloa, and which seeks to regain control of the capital, seized by Salvador Humberto SVM, alias “El Verín” or “El Señor de la V,” to the north, and Luis Carlos VR, alias “El Topo,” to the south, who respond to the orders of another Sinaloa Cartel boss who operates in Guadalajara.

Presence in almost the entire state

Despite internal disputes, the Sinaloa Cartel has a presence in practically the entire state, although in some municipalities it is almost imperceptible due to the dominance of the Juarez Cartel or other cells. But there is a federal report that considers it dominant in around 46 municipalities, although the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and some military sources have only identified leaders and operations in 32 municipalities of the state.

The cartel headed by “El Mayo” together with “El Chapo” has a presence in the region of Guachochi, Morelos and Nonoava, with two factions fighting for control; in Batopilas with another cell; in Chínipas, Guazapares and Uruachi with the Gente Nueva of Los Salazar and in Urique, Moris and Ocampo with at least three heads with the capacity to constantly move throughout the intricate region.

In addition, in Bocoyna, Guerrero and Carichí the operation of “El Zafiro” Eddy Zafiro Ibarra, as the head of the group, has been identified; while in Madera, Temósachic, Matachí and communities of Gómez Farías, the groups of “Los Lobos” and the New Jaguar People are located.

In the Cuauhtémoc region and surrounding municipalities, the so-called Gente Nueva de El Tigre has maintained some control of the squares; and in the state capital, “El Verín” and two other allies in different areas of the city are considered leaders under dispute.

Likewise, the Guadalupe y Calvo region has been identified as a large area of ​​operation, as well as the municipalities in the south of the state; while on the border, the Juarez Valley is the region where it has the greatest presence.

