Barcelona (AFP)

Spain continued its awakening in the qualifiers for the European Football Cup scheduled for next summer in Germany, with a crushing victory over its host Cyprus 6-0, in the sixth round of Group A, while coach Luciano Spalletti achieved his first victory at the helm of the Italian national team, by defeating Ukraine 2 -1, within the third group.

In Granada, the Spanish team settled the result in the first half, by scoring two goals from two assists from Nico and Leaz, starting with Javi (18), and then Mikel Merino (33), before the Athletic Bilbao striker was forced to leave the field, as a result of suffering an injury to the adductor muscle before the end of the match. first half.

Jeremi Benno replaced Williams after the break, and Joselu replaced Alvaro Morata, who scored a “treble” in the 7-1 win over Georgia in the previous round, noting that the VAR canceled the goal of the Atletico Madrid striker due to offside in the 39th minute.

Spain added 4 goals in the second half, including 3 within 7 minutes, through substitutes Joselu, who headed Daniel Carvajal’s cross into the net (70), Ferran Torres (73 and 83), and Alex Baena (77), in his first international goals, after entering Instead of Javi.

“La Roja”, led by its coach Luis de la Fuente, achieved its second consecutive victory in the current international window, after defeating Georgia 7-1 4 days ago, raising its score to 9 points from 4 matches.

The Spanish team is 6 points behind its leading Scottish counterpart, with 15 points from 5 matches, knowing that it missed this round, while Norway raised its score to 7 points in third place, by defeating its guest, Georgia, 2-1.

At the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy’s two goals were scored by Inter Milan midfielder Davide Fratesi (12 and 30), and Squadra Azzurra, which tied with North Macedonia 1-1 in the previous round, rose to second place in the group with seven points from four matches, with Goals from Ukraine and North Macedonia, which won against its host Malta 2-0, with 5 matches, and behind leaders England with 13 points from 5 matches as well.

The Italian national team, the defending champion, suffered several “setbacks” before its fateful confrontation against its Ukrainian guest, who entered the match boasting a 1-1 draw against the “Three Lions” in the previous round, due to the injury of Newcastle’s English midfielder Sandro Tonali, in addition to strikers Matteo Politano and Federico Chiesa. And the Roma “duo” Gianluca Mancini and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Coach Spalletti said after his team’s victory, “We should be happy. The team played good football and was well organized on the field. We needed more good technique in order to score the third goal.”

The Italians’ focus seemed great from the beginning, and they took the lead after only 12 minutes, when winger Mattia Zakaniyi took advantage of the slippage of Ukrainian defender Georgi Sudakov, to advance towards the area, and pass to the unmarked Fratesi, who easily shot the ball into the goal.

Fratesi succeeded in doubling his team’s lead, scoring his second personal goal, after an organized attack initiated by Zaniolo, who passed to Giovanni Di Lorenzo, where the latter penetrated and shot, but the ball hit Fratesi, then Ukrainian defender Ilya Zabarny inside the area, before the former turned around and shot it inside. The goal, so that the assistant referee “the mouse” confirmed the validity of the goal “29”.

The Ukrainian team maintained its chances in the match, after Andriy Yarmolenko reduced the score before the end of the first half, as goalkeeper and captain Gianluigi Donnarumma initially blocked Artem Dovpik’s attempt, but Demarco made a mistake in clearing the ball, and passed it to Yarmolenko, who put it into the net (41).

Within the sixth group competitions, the Belgian national team achieved a landslide victory over its host Estonia 5-0, and Belgium’s goals were scored by Jan Vertogen (4), Leandro Trossard (18), Romelu Lukaku (56 and 58), and Charles de Kittilairi (88).

Belgium leads its group with 13 points, equally with Austria, which returned from Stockholm with an important victory over Sweden 3-1, knowing that the latter trails in third place by seven points.