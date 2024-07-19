Military and air protection are lowered, as well José Antonio Yépez, alias “El Marro”, left the Federal and Social Readaptation Center (Cefereso 1) of Altiplano on Friday morning to be transferred to the Durango prison.

According to local media, a helicopter from the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) arrived at the aforementioned prison located in the State of Mexico around 8:30 a.m. this day to transfer the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel. Both military and elements of the National Guard participated in the operation.

So far, authorities have remained tight-lipped about the reasons for the transfer of the drug lord accused of causing violence in Guanajuato.

It should be remembered that El Marro was arrested in August 2020 in Guanajuato, where he was accused of leading the criminal organization accused of hydrocarbon theft and extortion.