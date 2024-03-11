SAN MARTÍN DE LOS LLANOS, Colombia — The plains region extends for almost 600 thousand square kilometers through Colombia and Venezuela. Warm winds blow over its grassy hills and scattered forests of moriche palms are home to hidden streams. For centuries, this landscape has been shared by ranchers and livestock, who learned to coexist with jaguars, panthers, anacondas and crocodiles.

In December, Colombia declared a new national park in a corner of the plains bordering the Manacacías River. The Manacacías joins the larger Meta River; then to the Orinoco River, which is part of the border with Venezuela; and there it flows into a tributary of the Amazon. At 681 square kilometers, the new park, the Serranía de Manacacías National Natural Park, is not the largest in Colombia. But it is strategic, protecting a crucial link between this vast tropical savannah and the Amazon, the world's largest rainforest. The park is six hours from the nearest town, San Martín. To reach it, you have to negotiate unmarked paths through a rolling sea of ​​green meadow.

On a walk through the fledgling park in late November, just days before it was legally declared, Thomas Walschburger, senior scientist at the Nature Conservancy in Colombia, explained why it was so urgently needed. Livestock farming, the traditional livelihood of the region and most beneficial for its rivers and soils, was giving way to a new agricultural frontier. Fields of African palms and white-trunked eucalyptus trees drew ever closer to the park's boundaries.

Nutrient-poor soils can support these crops only when sprayed with fertilizers. Intensive agriculture compromises water and the ability to sustain life in a key transition zone between the plains and the Amazon. The hope is that by protecting this small piece of the savanna puzzle, much more can be saved.

A rare alignment of science, philanthropy, and a new carbon tax allowed Manacacías to take shape over the course of just over a decade. During that time, a community had to be persuaded that it was worth it.

Hato Palmeras, the Rey family ranch, is located on 10,100 hectares in the southern part of the park. One November afternoon, Ernesto Rey, 68, was preparing to take his cows out of the park boundaries, never to return. The ranch would be handed over to the Government.

William Fox, the director of the new park, had come to see the departure of the King cows. Not everyone who lived within the park's boundaries was as cooperative as the Rey family; some did not leave until it was absolutely necessary. Zorro, 51, hoped to one day welcome tourists to the park, but the immediate concern was getting the community to accept him. For two years his team had promoted the park and its mission among the residents of San Martín.

San Martín is home to a cattle culture. Every November 11 explodes into a spectacle that has been celebrated since 1735. Groups of horsemen dressed as Spanish, Moorish, African and indigenous warriors participate in mock battles.

Each rider inherits his role from an older male relative, making the cuadrillas, as the battles are called, the domain of a few families. Ernesto Rey has participated in them since 1970, like a Spanish gallant. Since her adolescence, his nephew Oscar Rey has also done it.

The young King, now 44, worked on the family ranch for much of his life. He has become a park ranger. The younger generation no longer wanted to work on huge, isolated ranches, he explained. With fair offers for their properties and few interested heirs, most landowning families were willing to sell.

Ernesto Rey and his cowboys woke up before dawn. After breakfast, they set off on horseback. In two hours they and 300 cows would cross a river and leave the park boundaries.

The park workers and conservationists left soon after. Óscar Rey joined his colleagues when they stopped at a bend in the Manacacías River. Rey had known him since he was a child, when his grandfather taught him to drag his feet while he walked barefoot in the water to avoid being stung by the stingrays.

Around them were tracks of tapirs, peccaries, capybaras and lizards. It was almost the time of year when freshwater turtles dig nests on the river banks, he said. Rey's grandparents ate his eggs, of course, but future generations would not.

By: JENNIE ERIN SMITH

THE NEW YORK TIMES