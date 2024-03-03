The soap opera 'The curse', which has kept viewers in suspense for almost four months, is preparing for its grand finale. Starring the acclaimed actors Fernando Colunga and Marlene Favela, this production by José Alberto 'Güero' Castro has managed to win the hearts of the public. Since its premiere, the story has been a topic of conversation and has generated great expectations about its outcome.

Followers of the plot wonder if the love between Enrique de Martino and Beatriz will finally overcome all obstacles. The conclusion of this exciting story will be revealed in a final chapter, which promises to be unforgettable for its followers. Here we give you the details so you don't miss this long-awaited moment on Mexican television.

When will the end of the novel 'El maleficio'?

Mark your calendar, because 'The curse' will reach its grand finale this Sunday, March 3. The plot, which has captivated a large audience, will close with an episode that is anticipated to be full of emotions and revelations. The production has confirmed that this will be the moment in which all the intrigues that have revolved around the story will be resolved.

The novel 'El maleficio' quickly captured the hearts of Mexico and the entire continent. Photo: Televisa.

At what time and on what channel can the finale of 'El Maleficio' be seen?

The appointment to witness the outcome is at 9:00 p.m., on Televisa channel 2. The final episode will run for two hours, during which time the final plot twists are expected to be unleashed. Get ready for a night of strong emotions and answers to the unknowns that have kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Preview of the final chapter of 'El Maleficio'

What is the novel 'The Hex' about?

According to the official synopsis of the novel, 'El maleficio' tells the story of Beatriz, a widow who, after the loss of her husband, finds herself involved in a world of mysteries when she marries the millionaire Enrique de Martino. What begins as a new opportunity for her and her children turns into a nightmare when she discovers that De Martino is a sorcerer linked to dark practices. The plot, original by Fernanda Villeli, explores themes of love, betrayal and mysticism.

Where to watch 'The Hex' ONLINE?

In addition to its broadcast on Televisa, those interested in following the end of 'El maleficio' have several options to enjoy it online. The episode will be available on the Las Estrellas website, on the television station's YouTube channel and on the ViX streaming platform.

Thus, no fan will have an excuse to miss the exciting ending of this story that has marked a before and after on Mexican television.

What is the cast of 'The Hex'?

Fernando Colunga as Enrique de Martino

Marlene Favela as Beatriz de Martino

Julián Gil as Gerardo

Jacqueline Andere as Nuria

Sofía Castro as Vicky

Alejandro Calva as Cayetano

Alejandro Ávila as Joel

Adrián Di Monte as Jorge

Verónica Montes as Julia Peralta

Jessica Coch as Diana.

