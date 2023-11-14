‘The curse’ It was an original fiction Televisa which premiered in 1983 and featured, in the production and in the leading role, the historic Ernesto Alonso. In 2023, the alliance Televisa-Univision He authorized the development of a remake of said novel that touched on very controversial topics for the time such as witchcraft and the occult. It was the first of its kind to present this topic. On this occasion, the soap opera stars Fernando Colunga and Marlene Favelawho play Enrique and Beatriz de Martino, respectively.

In the following note we will tell you all the details about the recently released remake, which will try to replicate the success achieved by the original soap opera, which aired from February 1983 to April 1984 and had a total of 325 episodes.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Pasión de gavilanes’: what happened to Valeria García, actress who gave life to Juan David and what does she look like now?

When is ‘The Hex’ 2023 released?

‘The curse’the new soap opera that will be produced by Jose Alberto Castro and is based on the 1983 fiction of the same name created by Fernanda Villeli, It premiered on Monday, November 13, 2023.

The original novel was produced by Ernesto Alonso, well-known Mexican producer, actor and director, who was also the protagonist. Along with him, there was a luxury cast made up of Jacqueline Andere, Norma Herrera, Humberto Zurita, Carmen Montejo, Sergio Jiménez, María Sorté, Erika Buenfil, among others.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Come back to me’, chapter 26, on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

What time to see ‘The Hex’?

This remake of Televisa-Univision It will be broadcast starting at 9:30 pm (Mexican time)replacing the singer Gloria Trevi’s series, ‘They are me’, in the schedule.

Where to see ‘The Hex’?

‘The curse’ can be seen exclusively through the channel signal The starsas well as for his official website.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Rigo’ chapter 24 [EN VIVO] by RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

How many chapters does ‘The Hex’ have?

Although its original version had 325, of which 162 lasted 1 hour, this soap opera will only have 200 episodesso, according to José Alberto Castro, they had to work on streamlining the story, as well as adapting the narrative to fit current events.

Ernesto Alonso (1917-2007) was the protagonist and producer of the original version of ‘El maleficio’. Photo: Televisa

What is ‘The Hex’ about?

The story of ‘The curse’ shows us Beatriz, mother of Vicky and Juanito, who suffers the loss of her husband and who, some time later, meets Enrique, a millionaire and successful businessman. Beatriz, along with her children, moves to the mansion of her new partner, who lives with her three heirs, Jorge, César and Raúl. However, Beatriz is horrified to discover that her new husband is a sorcerer who pays homage to a diabolical entity and that he owes his fortune to black magic.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Rigo’, cast: who are the actors and characters of the new RCN soap opera?

What is the cast of ‘The Hex’?

Fernando Colunga as Enrique de Martino

Marlene Favela as Beatriz de Martino

Julián Gil as Gerardo

Jacqueline Andere as Nuria

Sofía Castro as Vicky

Alejandro Calva as Cayetano

Alejandro Ávila as Joel

Adrián Di Monte as Jorge

Verónica Montes as Julia Peralta

Jessica Coch as Diana.

#maleficio #cast #TelevisaUnivisión