The recording of the new version of the Televisa soap opera ‘El Maleficio’ is getting closer, since the names of those who will be protagonists in this story that was an event in the eighties in its transmission on channel 2.

Ernesto Alonso produced and starred in ‘El Maleficio’, which was broadcast between February 1983 and April 1984, a story that addressed the issue of witchcraft and the occult and that soon it will have a second version.

Various media outlets share that Enrique de Martino, a character played in ‘El Maleficio’ by the late Ernesto Alonso, will now be played by Fernando Colunga and it will be Marlen Favela who will be her partner in history.

In ‘El Maleficio’, the leading actress Jacqueline Andere was Ernesto Alonso’s partner and she made him “see her luck”, as she was the victim of his wickedness; In this new version, Marlene Favela will play the character of Mrs. Andere.

With this lead, Fernando Colunga would return to Televisa, after seven years of being out of the company, since in 2015 he starred in ‘Pasión y poder’ alongside Marlen Favela and Susana González, among other actors.

The journalist Edwin Palencia mentions: “After various speculations about who will be the protagonist of the new version of ‘El Maleficio’, thanks to my reliable sources, I confirm unofficially that it will be Fernando Colungawho now characterizes this iconic character.”

At the moment, no more information is given about ‘El Maleficio’, a production that would be produced by José Alberto Castro and it is only mentioned that it would be on the air at the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024.

