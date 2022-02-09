Obdulio TM, the resident of Cartagena accused of shooting two men to death in the assault on his home, in a matter allegedly related to drug trafficking, reconstructs this Wednesday morning the events that occurred on November 6 in the presence of the judge , Raúl Sánchez, the prosecutor and the National Police. The owner of the house, located on Estanislao Rolandi street, was transferred from prison and arrived at the home after 10:30 in the morning in the midst of a strong police force.

The judicial delegation and the prisoner entered the building to carry out a detailed recreation of the shooting. The lawyers in the case were also present at the act, while around the house there were neighbors and relatives of ‘Luli’, 28 years old. The latter received them with cries of support and hung banners with messages such as “We are all with you”, “You defended your life and that of your family, Luli”, “We are all Luli” and “Libertad Luli”.

“I prefer to bring tobacco than flowers,” said Filomena, the mother of ‘Luli’, alluding to the prison where her son is serving a provisional prison sentence, since Obdulio “was spared death by a millimeter.” The woman insisted that her son was attacked in her home, “after a week receiving threats”, and that “she could only defend her life and that of a child who was in the house and that is like her nephew.”

Meanwhile, it is expected that Obdulio will also give a statement to the National Police this day, as the magistrate accepted his statement as an injured witness. His house was raided on the night of Saturday, November 6, and he was shot in the leg. In turn, he is accused of shooting two individuals, one of whom died on the spot and the other days later in hospital.

The Police also arrested two other men for the indications of having participated in the violent assault on the gambling den and the deadly fight. According to the testimony of ‘Luli’, the attackers tried to impose by force a payment of 500 euros per week. One of those arrested was a member of the Los Toreros family clan, specifically Ángel, son of the patriarch Juan.

Upon leaving the reconstruction, ‘El Luli’ told journalists that he regretted what happened: «I apologize, I didn’t want any of this to happen. This is my house, with my wife and children [de dos y tres años]». According to the data collected so far in the investigation, the owner of the joint where the confrontation took place affirms that a criminal clan wanted to impose a ‘tax’ on him for selling drugs.