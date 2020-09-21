Sebastián ‘El Loco’ Abreu continues to forge his legend. The well-known Uruguayan striker not only continues to accumulate records for the innumerable clubs he has played for since he began his career in 1994 at Defensor (he is already on the 29th of his prolific sports career). But he continues to give war to his 43 years, which will be 44 next October. His talent for scoring goals and his love of football are beyond question.

Abreu, who is now a coach-player for Uruguay’s first division Boston River, continues to make a difference. The last example has taken place this weekend. Abreu has scored the tying goal against Danubio (2-2). His team lost and Abreu equalized the contest with a goal that gave the 29th club a point in his sports career. Almost nothing. The center forward is still in shape as he played 89 minutes, and he himself regularly ranks in the starting eleven of the Boston River Athletic Club, a modest entity in the Uruguayan championship. One point, which tastes like Boston River’s glory, since it is in the lower part of the table. And a goal that is one more notch for a player who is the history of modern football. It seems that you have to be a little ‘crazy’, like Abreu, to continue playing football at the highest level with almost 44 years. And that they be many more.