The group of the Panzas Verdes del León was proclaimed champion of the concachampionsdefeating in the grand final LAFC by a score of 3-1 overall.
In the first leg, the Esmeraldas took advantage of their local status to beat the United States club 2-1, with goals from William Tesillo and Ángel Mena. The discount goal was scored by striker Denis Bouanga.
It seemed like a tight result for La Fiera, taking into account that the return would be on the Los Angeles field, however, Lucas Di Yorio’s goal at minute 20 ended up being a heavy load for the team led by coach Steve Scherundolo , who continued to search with shots from medium and long distance, although with no luck.
In this way, the Bajío team achieved its first Concacaf Champions League title, the same thing that was denied to them in the already distant 1993, when they fell to Saprissa, where the title was defined in a group stage, leaving the Costa Rican club in first place with 4 points, tying León in units, although with a better goal difference.
In this way, La Fiera achieved one more record in its history, and what better, doing it against a Major League Soccer club, and giving that lesson to the other Mexican soccer squads for when they face American rivals. Congratulations to the Lion and all his fans!
