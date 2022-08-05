Seven years after his last sighting in the mountains of Santa Rita, Arizona, a jaguar baptized as ‘El Jefe’ reappeared in Sonora, Mexico. The jaguar has traveled hundreds of kilometers and has crossed the border on at least two occasions. The adult male is one of the few jaguars seen north of the US-Mexico border. Its reappearance has excited conservationists, since for several years, the cat’s habitat has been affected by mining activity in the area and the construction of the border wall proposed by Donald Trump.

The boss was first caught in 2011 and quickly became popular, to the point of starring in a school contest to choose his name. The new images of the animal were detected by a remote camera system.