women’s basketball
The Alcantarilla team is fighting this Sunday against Zamora for promotion to the Endesa Women’s League, after beating Alcobendas this Saturday in extra time
The final phase of promotion to the women’s Endesa League kicked off this Saturday with a fast-paced match between Hozono Global Jairis and Vantage Towers Alcobendas. A match that was predicted to be very even, but that was agonizing for the teams and the attending public. El Jairis managed to beat the team from Alcobenda for their better management in the part d
#Jairis #final #game #infarction
Leave a Reply