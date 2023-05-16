Monday, May 15, 2023, 11:45 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Next season’s Global Jairis Hozone continues to take shape. The international base Aina Ayuso is a new player of the Alcantarilla team. She is 24 years old, she is 1.75 meters tall and arrives at Fausto Vicent to be the team’s new game director.

Ayuso, a very physical and talented player, and with a privileged vision of the game and differential quality, is called to be a reference base on the national scene and, despite her youth, she already has extensive experience in basketball. of Elite.

He started at Sant Just and later continued at Sarrià and Almeda, finishing his formative stage in Spain in the prestigious 21st century. She was at the Catalan club where she exploded in the Women’s League 2, in the 2015-16 season, averaging 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2 assists and a PIR of 9.4.

Aina also has experience in the NCAA, having joined the University of Oregon in the 2017-18 season. Aina’s last experience was in Greece with Olympiacos. Eric Surís, who coincided with her in the European U20, says that “Aina comes hungry to continue growing.”