The Hozono Global Jairis Alcantarilla will again look for the first victory this Sunday with Eric Surís as coach, receiving Movistar Estudiantes at the Fausto Vicent (12:30 pm) with the need to win after four straight defeats and thus leave the relegation zone in the Endesa Women’s League. The Murcian team is penultimate with a baggage of three wins and eight losses. The Madrid team is ninth, with five games won and six lost. It comes from winning 69-63 against IDK Euskotren.

The match will mark the debut of the American power forward with a Slovenian passport Shante Evans, whom Surís had under his command in Gerona during the 2017/2018 campaign. «Without a doubt, Shante is coming to add and I think she can do it in many aspects of the game. She is a four but she can also play five, a player who knows how to use her body, who runs the court well, rebounds, posts and has a good outside shot. She is a very complete player who is going to give us a completely new record for the team”, Surís said of this 31-year-old and 1.85-meter-tall midfielder.