Pablo Motos has announced his guests for next week, the one before Christmas: two singers, a soccer player and a presenter.

On Monday he will visit The Anthill Raphael, who has his traditional concert Christmas soon.

On Tuesday, Antonio Orozco, a regular on the program, will attend; on Wednesday, Joselu will be therea footballer recently called up by national coach Luis de la Fuente.

And finally, he will go to the set with Motos Cristina Pedroche, a classic of the program (and the network), which will possibly talk about her dress to ring the bells, a mystery at the moment.