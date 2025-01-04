The star program of Antena 3, The Anthilltook a few days of vacation like almost all the daily programs because of the holidays Christmas, but he has already announced that he will return next Tuesday the 7th.

He has also announced who will be his guests in the first days of broadcast. On Tuesday, for example, The actress María Hervás and the actor Fernando Gil will attendfrom the series Alpha Males (Netflix).

On Wednesday Pablo Motos and the Trancas and Barrancas ants they will interview the singer and composer Manuel Carrasco, an old friend of the program and who releases a new single.

On Thursday there will be multiple guests, as Genoveva Casanova, Roberto Brasero and Manuel Díaz ‘El Cordobés’ will attend to promote the new season of The Challenge, Antena 3 program in which several celebrities take on exciting challenges.

The Antena 3 program went on vacation after accumulating an average of 2,036,000 viewers and a 15.6% share of screen between its return from the summer and September 19.