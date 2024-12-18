The striker attended for the first time ‘The Anthill‘ to talk about the recent victory in the Euro 2024 Championship with the Spanish Soccer Team, as well as his career at Al-Gharafa SC in the Qatar League after having played for Real Madrid. And he showed up on set with a large box where he kept the Euro Cup trophy, to the surprise of Motos.

Upon seeing it, the ants asked him to tell the truth, “Have you filled it with calimocho at some point?” asked Trancas and Barrancas. The presenter also wanted to know if “a footballer’s fart is considerable after winning something important”, to which the guest responded affirmatively. «We were locked up in a hotel in a town in Germany for more than 40 days where they didn’t serve us beer or anything. So, well, on the days we won we always allowed ourselves a slip of a drink with each other. And when you end up winning a European Championship in a final, there is no end to that day,” he confessed. Although the Galician clarified that it is not much to drink, because age does not forgive. “I don’t like beer, wine… some gin and tonic from time to time, I don’t say no.”

Joselu He returned to Spain for Christmas, a return that he took advantage of to reunite with his former Real Madrid teammates. “A very special moment,” according to him. A double joy after the victory of the merengue team in the final of the Intercontinental Cup. Furthermore, with a goal Mbappe. After mentioning the Frenchman and his bad streak, Motos expressed his perception that “people have little empathy with footballers because you earn a lot of money, but you suffer like damned people.” “We suffer more than we earn money,” the guest assured with conviction.









“Have you spoken to Florentino?” continued the one from Requena. «He is a very important person for me in football, and in Madrid above all. I always have words of gratitude for him,” commented Joselu, who defined his former team as “the best in the world.”

In addition to the glass, the guest brought a very special gift for the host of ‘El Hormiguero’ that he brought out at that moment. A dedicated shirt of the National Team. He had also remembered the audience by giving them two t-shirts and many balls that he and the presenter distributed at random, “like at weddings”, that is, with their backs turned. But due to a miscalculation when launching it, the Motorcycle rider got caught in a spotlight. “It’s going to burn!” the ants exclaimed worriedly. «“Is there a way to solve this issue?” asked the presenter. Everything ended in a scare, because the manager of the set was able to capture her and give her to a spectator.