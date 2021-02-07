A trickle of boats has turned the small island of El Hierro into a hot spot for arrivals in the Canary Islands. In four months, 919 migrants have landed in this volcanic paradise, the last piece of land to hold on to before the cayuco is permanently lost in the Atlantic. Never has such a strong migratory pressure been experienced in such a short time on this island, but when walking through its steep neighborhoods there is something intriguing: there is not a single black man on the street.

Its 11,000 neighbors know that they exist and where they are staying; some restaurants have been hired to serve them food, but hardly anyone has seen them. They are locked up in makeshift centers, in hiding, quarantined for lack of adequate isolation measures, and most cannot even walk through the door to sunbathe or kick a ball four times. They are invisible to the Herreños, but from their isolation they complain to EL PAÍS of cold and hunger, of broken showers and of being confined as “animals”.

In El Hierro there are 362 migrants, all in quarantine, awaiting their epidemiological discharge. Most are Senegalese and Malian, and nearly 200 of them arrived on the island in 2020. Some have been waiting for that medical certificate since November. The delay until they are transferred to Tenerife, the only island with a connection by boat and where they will end up being accommodated, is unbearable. In all the boats there has been some case of coronavirus, which has forced the entire passage to isolate itself for 10 days as close contacts. So far, nothing out of the ordinary, is what happens on all the islands. But El Hierro, the westernmost point of the Canary Islands, to which they arrive lost and carried by the currents, is different. A small place, without resources and forgotten in the maelstrom that has caused the arrival of more than 25,000 people to the archipelago since January 2020.

Overwhelmed, the Cabildo —without powers and without state aid— gave four spaces to accommodate the disembarked while they were in quarantine. Two others are owned by the Canary Islands Government. Among them there is a leaky sports center where 190 people are crowded, a Canarian wrestling center that neighbors describe as a “fridge” or a day center for the elderly where 64 positives are piled up in a room. In theory they should be isolated by groups of the same boat, but, as the arrival of boats intensified, they have been mixed up. Men, women, children, positives, negatives … Migrants who begin to complete their ten-day isolation are forced to live with members of a new cayuco among whom an infected one appears. And start over. Some, up to six times.

Jean, a 22-year-old Senegalese electrician, arrived on November 7 in a dugout carrying 159 people and a corpse. They left Senegal, on the seventh day they ran out of gasoline and were adrift for another week until they were rescued. The young man, who does not give his real name to avoid reprisals, is already in Tenerife, but he spent two months and 20 days locked up in El Hierro. “They did five tests and I tested negative in all of them, but I still couldn’t go out on the street. Meanwhile, they changed me twice and new people always came. When you asked why we couldn’t go out they told us: ‘You are in quarantine’. Two-month quarantine, seriously? ”He asks himself in Spanish. “If a person was sick they gave them paracetamol, it didn’t matter if it was a toothache, stomach pain or a foot wound. Sometimes there were fights over stress. One day they brought us a television and that alleviated the discomfort a bit, ”he recalls. In a sixth test, he ended up testing positive and they transferred him to a third center where he served another 14-day isolation until he was able to travel to Tenerife.

“The covid has introduced tremendous complexity in management. We try, but we don’t have enough facilities to separate them, ”acknowledges the president of the island council, the socialist Alpidio Armas. “The central government has not had the response it should have given to this crisis, neither in El Hierro nor in the Canary Islands,” he complains. “Our competences in immigration are 0, but we are being supportive and receptive and we give the answer that we can.”

The Red Cross, hired by the Government to manage the centers where migrants are isolated, protects its perimeter with excessive zeal, despite being places located on public roads. “Don’t take another step”, “leave”, “you can’t be here”, “delete the photos” were some of the orders received when THE COUNTRY tried to approach one of them. Employees of the organization on the island called the Civil Guard agents twice to try to drive away the reporters and forced the few curious heads that peered out to hide inside. The guards showed up, listened to staff complaints and kindly said goodbye. The non-governmental organization, to which this newspaper approached to find out the status of the migrants, did not facilitate contact with them. A spokeswoman for the Red Cross in Madrid later regretted the situation, which she attributed to the pressure suffered by its workers and volunteers.

Inside the centers, the migrants, who have spent weeks without more contact with the outside world than their mobiles, and, in most cases, without a window to look out, are eager to speak. Mamadou, a 24-year-old Senegalese, declares himself “fed up” with his confinement from the sports center, which woke up flooded by the rains on Thursday. He, who also asks that his identity be preserved, arrived on the island in the large canoe on November 7 and assures that he is already going through his sixth test without yet knowing the result. In front of his door there is a small piece of land that overlooks a cliff, which they have marked off with tapes, but even so they forbid him to sit for a while in the sun. “I just want to get out of here. We don’t know why we are locked up for so long. The conditions are not good, it is being very hard, “he says by phone.

“We don’t see them”

The only place from where you can see the track surrounded by bleachers where Mamadou sleeps is the window of the adjoining gym where the locals go to exercise. “The other day I was running on the treadmill and I noticed. I was quite shocked to see so many people in such a small place. With children, with beds, one next to the other, with the garbage in the middle … I find it embarrassing. It is not normal neither the amount of time they spend locked up nor how they are locked up ”, denounces a regular visitor to the island. In El Hierro you have to make an effort so that someone says what they think with a first and last name. “Here we know that a boat comes when an ambulance passes. We don’t see them. Prisoners do not go, but they are prisoners, ”says coupon seller José González. Other neighbors do not show the slightest concern about not meeting the newcomers. Some have objected – and even called the Civil Guard – if they see them stretch their legs around their centers.

The provision of adequate spaces for the quarantine of migrants, the great problem of El Hierro, is, according to a protocol of the Secretary of State for Migration, a competence of the Ministry of Health of the Canary Islands. This is also the opinion of the Ombudsman. But the council is reluctant to accept this “unilaterally approved” document. Assumes health monitoring, isolation of positives, but not the obligation to accommodate migrants considered close contacts. “Even so, there is a response with the limited resources we have,” maintains a spokeswoman. After months of requests from the Cabildo, the rehabilitation of an old reception center that was used during the crisis of the cayucos in 2006 and that, like the rest of the facilities on the islands, has finally been abandoned. The Canary Islands Government has promised to finance it if it does not receive help from other Administrations.

In a text that they have managed to get to EL PAÍS, as if it were a message in a bottle, a group of migrants writes from their isolation: “The conditions here are unbearable. They don’t let us do anything, we are like prisoners. We are not criminals or animals. We are fed up with what they are doing to us ”.