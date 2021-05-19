Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

Ali Abbas Al-Hattawi, player of the Al-Nasr Basketball Club, confirmed that he will continue in the stadiums during the coming period, confirming in special statements to Al-Ittihad, saying: “I am still able to bid, and I see that the level of the tournament is still commensurate with my current capabilities in the stadiums, During the appropriate exercises, and the diet that I follow, provide more in our stadiums even though I reached the age of 43 ».

He added: “Al-Nasr has been greatly affected in the current season by infections due to the Corona virus, which had a great impact on the technical level of the season in general and on the Al-Nasr team in particular.” Ali Abbas Al-Hattawi said: “I consider the season exceptional by all standards, and the competition was limited between two teams, Sharjah and Al-Ahly Youth, as they have high potential, and they knew how to deal with the Corona pandemic, which made the titles confined to them, so Sharjah won the two championships of His Highness the President of the State and the His Highness Cup His Highness, Vice President of the State, and Al-Ahly Youth won the league title.

He added, “If Brigadier General Nasraoui does not renew my contract with me during the coming period, I will continue in the stadiums because of my affirmative desire to do so.” Al-Hatawi became the dean of the Gulf players and Wasif is the biggest Arab player after the Egyptian Ismail Ahmed (45 years old). He is with Al-Nasr in his third experience in our stadiums after he started his career with Al-Shabab club in the past, “Shabab Al-Ahly now”. His transfers between the three clubs with the Egyptian coach Ahmed Omar. Ali Abbas’s career is full of numbers, as he played more than 1,250 matches in his career, and achieved nearly 33 championships between local and Gulf countries, and the largest percentage or golden period was with the Al-Shabab club before the merger, and the player was linked during his career so far with the number 14.