The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) has achieved the capture of Cristian Rogelio “N”, alias “El Harry”, a member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

This individual, involved in drug dealing and bank card cloning, also hacked ATMs in the country’s capital.

The arrest took place at a home located in the Alcantarilla neighborhood, Alvaro Obregon Mayor’s OfficeAt the scene, authorities seized drugs, weapons, cash, computer equipment, documentation and bank cards from various credit institutions.

Possible formation of a CJNG cell in CDMX

Ulises Lara, head of the FGJCDMX Office, reported that “El Harry” was possibly seeking to form a CJNG cell in Mexico City along with Jazmín Amairani “N”, alias “La Chaparra”.”.

Jasmine Amairani, allegedly linked to a criminal group in the Morelos neighborhood, was arrested on June 14.

The FGJCDMX revealed that “El Harry” led criminal cells equipped with advanced technology and programs to hack ATMs.

These cells carried out the Cash withdrawal and cloning of account holders’ identitiesin addition to executing mirror operations through money transfers outside the banking system.

The arrest of “El Harry” and the dismantling of his operations represent a significant blow against the criminal activities of the CJNG in Mexico City.