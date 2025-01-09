Eduardo Serrano Iglesias, the dancer known as El Güito, has died in Villalba at the age of 83, leaving behind a career spanning seven decades in which he managed to become a central piece in the history of flamenco. The artist had been admitted to the hospital in Madrid for pneumonia that he was unable to overcome. With his death, one of the most outstanding teachers of dance in the 20th century is lost, on par with other legends such as Antonio Gades and Mario Maya.

With the death of Güito, a glorious era of this art comes to an end, which he began to practice shortly after being born in the Madrid neighborhood of El Rastro, in 1942. He stood out so early that he made his professional debut at just 14 years old in the Pilar Company. López, along with the aforementioned Antonio Gades, Mario Maya and other figures such as Curro Vélez and Alberto Portillo, curiously very far from the capital of Spain: at the Palace Theater in London. But before that he had hit the downtown corrals with his mother, Luisa, who was selling lottery tickets on the street.

According to José Manuel Gamboa in the 400-page biography he published of the dancer two years ago, ‘El Güito, The Head of Flamenco!’ Facts and works of the maestro’ (El Flamenco Vive), it was the neighbors who first took him out to dance at the Lavapiés parties every time there was a party. Mrs. Luisa used to go to a bar called La Perla de Cuba, in the heart of Cascorro, where the customers would put her up on the counter to dance. He did it so well that from there his mother began to take him to the La Concha tavern, where there were booths where artists performed for the gentlemen.

They were the first duros he won, and the place where he saw Antonio Farruco dance for the first time. That was a revelation for him, who from then on had no doubt that he would dedicate his life to dancing.









