“Don’t be calm, gentlemen, the story is not over here, the orders are the same, continue at the foot of the line, make your will now, your pillow can explode,” thus concludes the lyrics of the corrido that Los Tucanes de Tijuana to Hector Luis El Guero Palmathe first partner of Joaquin El Chapo Guzmanin those years in which war was declared with the Arellano Félix cartel in a confrontation that has repercussions to this day.

Don’t let Güero Palma out of jailas ordered by a judge after 28 years in prison, including a sentence served in the United States, is directly related to his story. Like Rafael Caro Quintero at the time, Güero is an iconic character in the world of drug trafficking who has also been marked by a personal story that changed the world of organized crime.

El Güero Palma and El Chapo Guzmán in the early 1990s joined forces and began to dispute not only Sinaloa but also Tijuana against the Arellano Félix cartel. All the violent events of the early 90s relate to that confrontation. In the midst of this dispute, Güero’s wife, Guadalupe Leija Serrano, and her two children, Nataly and Héctor, four and five years old, were murdered. One of Güero Palma’s hitmen and bodyguards, of Venezuelan origin, Rafael Clavel Moreno, who had earned the capo’s trust to the point of making him responsible for the safety of his family, betrayed him, some say on the orders of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, others directly from the Arellano Felix.

Clavel Moreno seduced Palma’s young wife and convinced her to flee with their two children to California. There, Guadalupe withdrew two million dollars from an account she had with Güero Palma. Clavel Moreno murdered Guadalupe, and sent her head by courier to Palma. Immediately afterwards, he took the children Nataly and Héctor to Venezuela and threw them from the La Concordia bridge, in San Cristóbal, Tachira, from a height of 150 meters. The murder was filmed and the video sent to Palma.

The violence that was originated then to avenge those deaths was unheard of. That year there were 17 thousand murders, and there were brutal confrontations between the Arellanos and the nascent Sinaloa group that little by little also got rid of Félix Gallardo’s allies who had continued to operate since his arrest in 1989. The death in Colima of a well-known drug trafficker, nicknamed el Cochiloco, Manuel Salcido, consolidated the power of Güero and El Chapo. But as a consequence of that dispute, Cardinal Juan Jesús Posadas Ocampo was murdered at the Guadalajara Airport in 1993. The target of the attack, Chapo Guzmán (the cardinal is supposed to have been confused with El Chapo and he fled among the planes by the airport runway), he was arrested in Guatemala and handed over to Mexico and the Arellanos ended up meeting with the Papal Nuncio Girolamo Prigione to explain to him that they had not wanted to kill the cardinal.

The truth is that in this context, Güero Palma grew stronger, redoubled the war against the Arellanos, and both his criminal organization and the federal authorities, especially the sub-prosecutor’s office headed by José Luis Santiago Vasconcelos at the time, dealt very hard blows against the Tijuana cartel. .

But The one who ended up falling was Güero Palma himself, in 1995, during the government of Ernesto Zedillo. The Lear Jet in which he was traveling crashed in Nayarit, after she was unable to land in Guadalajara where she was going to a wedding. Traveling with him was one of the main commanders of the Judicial Police. It is said that it was Amado Carrillo, the Lord of the Skies, who betrayed Palma, annoyed by his violence and prominence. The Los Tucanes de Tijuana corrido tells that “there are many involved with the arrest of Güero, the most powerful man who never knew fear, the country was almost his, he traveled through the sky.”

From the Puente Grande prison in Jalisco, El Güero Palma and El Chapo Guzmán continued directing their criminal organization, and controlled the maximum security prison. When in January 2001 El Chapo decided to escape with the help of Dámaso López, El Licenciado, who was then the prison’s head of security, El Güero decided to stay because he was sure he would be released in a few months.

Since then more than two decades have passed. In 2007 he was extradited to the United States, where he served his sentence and was released in June 2016. When he was returned to Mexico, he ended up in the Altiplano prison. On Tuesday a judge ordered his release, hours later the FGR presented him with another arrest warrant and he will remain in jail.

The award for Minister Piña

President López Obrador mocked the recognition received by the Minister President of the SCJN, Norma Piñawhich was granted the Human Rights Award 2023 and ensured that those prizes “you can buy them in Santo Domingo”, the square near the capital’s Zócalo where it is said that documents are forged in the center of the city. The Human Rights 2023 award received by Minister Norma Piña was delivered by the International Association of Women Judges, which is holding its annual meeting, this time in Morocco. This association, founded in 1991, is made up of 10,000 women judges from 143 countries and is recognized worldwide. It should be a celebrated award, not disqualified and less from the National Palace.

We recommend you read: