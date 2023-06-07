“The truth I don’t know What would be the reason for which he doesn’t want me to come outbut you see that the Lord President Andrés Manuel López Obradorhas been hindering and again my freedom. on three occasions He has already done it,” he said. Hector “El Güero” Palma Salazarinmate in the maximum security prison “El Altiplano”.

“I don’t know why I would be doing it,” added Palma Salazar to correspondent Ahtziri Cárdenas Camarena, from Univision News, in telephone interviewaccording to the Hispanic newspaper La Opinión, from California, USA.

Still locked up in that prison in the State of Mexico, he decided to break the silence who was one of the founders of the Sinaloa Cartel and who trafficked tons of drugs to the United States of America together with Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, his compadre.

After several injunctions and even release orders, "El Güero" Palma, born in Mocorito, Sinaloa, has not been able to leave the jail he arrived in 2016 after being deported from the US.

Apparently, Palma Salazar has already resigned himself to the fact that there is no possible date for him to go free.

He even declares himself a political prisoner, publishes Univisión.

Twice ‘almost’ free

Palma Salazar has been on the verge of obtaining his freedom on two occasions.

The first was on May 4, 2021, but as soon as he was released from prison, federal agents took him back into custody, on a pending indictment.

The second time was on May 18, 2023, when he apparently obtained his freedom, but the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) immediately revived an old accusation regarding the death of nine people, including relatives of the drug lord Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, “El Padrino”, one of the founders of the extinct Guadalajara Cartel.

Excessive abuse, points out

"The abuse that the authorities have committed against me has been excessive…, I already paid for what they judged me and I did not owe them more," said "El Güero" Palma.

Thus, he distanced himself from other crimes for which he is accused, one of them, his alleged participation in the murder of Juan Castillo Alonso, deputy director of the Puente Grande prison, Jalisco, in 2020.

Despite the accusations, Palma Salazar affirmed that he never belonged to a drug cartel or had anyone killed.

“I was accused of crimes against health, for what they accused me and for what they sentenced me is what I can recognize,” he said.

When asked what crimes he was accused of, he said that “a crime against health, a crime for which I was tried for seven years; the rest have been pure fabrications”.

To remember

“El Güero” Palma was arrested by the Mexican Army in June 1995 in Jalisco; he was aboard a small plane that crashed on his way to a party in the state of Nayarit.

He was the only person who survived, in that accident.

In 2007 he was extradited to the US to serve a 16-year prison sentence for drug trafficking, but he only served 9 years. He was released early for "good behavior."

In 2016 he was deported to Mexico to be tried for the murder of two people in the mid-1990s and for organized crime, proceedings that have been dismissed by the Judiciary.