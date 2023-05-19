Héctor ‘El Güero’ Palma, in Mexico City, on June 15, 2016. State Secretariats

Hector’s judicial novel the güero Palm continues. After spending 28 years in prison, the capo has once again cherished his freedom, for the second time in two weeks. And, once again, the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) has mobilized to prevent him from leaving prison. The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced that a judge had ordered that he be released on the grounds that the charges against him have already prescribed. “Do you know what happened yesterday? Something never seen. A judge instructed the person in charge of a prison that in three hours, not even 24 hours anymore, that in three hours he would release the güero Palma”, said the president at his press conference this Thursday. The lawyers of the capo, former partner of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, have confirmed to EL PAÍS that the court agreed with them and accused a campaign against their client. “The president is violating the human rights of my client,” said Martín Hernández, who heads the defense of the drug trafficker.

the güero Palma, one of the most feared and controversial characters in recent decades in Mexico, made the news again last week. After an intense judicial battle that has lasted for years, the lawyers for the 63-year-old capo announced that they had succeeded in overturning all the cases open against their client for homicide and organized crime and that his release from the Altiplano prison, a well-known prison maximum security where he has remained behind bars since 2016, it was a matter of time. A judge then determined that prosecutors did not have enough evidence to charge him with organized crime. Hours later, it was learned that the FGR filed new charges for a homicide in the State of Hidalgo in 1992. The arrest warrant knocked down the possibility of his release.

Hernández denounced that the “steam” arrest of his client had been in retaliation for not giving “million-dollar bribes” that the authorities requested in exchange for his freedom. This week a judge was expected to determine this Thursday the link to the process against Palma for the new accusations, that is, to decide if there was enough evidence to start a trial against him. Before, the defense managed to obtain an amparo, in which a court in Iguala had ruled in favor of his client because the case had already expired. “The release order was issued due to the prescription of the criminal action in favor of the complainant Jesús Héctor Palma Salazar”, reads the document to which this newspaper has had access and orders the prison director to comply with the order to remove him.

The release order was issued at three in the afternoon on Wednesday, with the order that it be carried out three hours later, but the jail was not notified until after ten at night, reported the local press. The authorities’ argument is that not enough time was given to comply or to appeal the order and that the release order is appealable.

El Güero’s defense said that they were prevented from communicating with their client and accused the prosecutors of covering up the crimes that they had “manufactured”. “The prosecutors are inventing accusations because we denounced them for corruption and extortion, since they asked him for six million dollars for his freedom, otherwise they would continue inventing false crimes,” says Hernández. The lawyer says that López Obrador has been aware of the complaint “for months” and that his retention implies violations of due process.

The president alluded to the case as an example of “corruption” in the Judiciary, in a crusade that he has undertaken for months due to decisions of the Supreme Court that have not favored his government and that has increased tensions between both powers. “The Judiciary is taken over by organized and white-collar crime,” López Obrador asserted. The FGR has not publicly pronounced on the case, waiting for what may happen in the hearing to link the process.

El Güero was arrested by the Army in June 1995. The kingpin was aboard a small plane that crashed on its way to a party in the state of Nayarit, in western Mexico. After the incident, he was the only crew member who survived and managed to evade capture in the first instance after wearing a uniform of the extinct Federal Judicial Police, the former ministerial police. In 2007 he was extradited to the United States to serve a 16-year prison sentence for drug trafficking, after pleading guilty and early release for good conduct. He spent nine years in US custody.

The capo began as a hitman and rose through the ranks of the Sinaloa Cartel until he reached the top of the organization, he also collaborated with drug traffickers like Ismael the may Zambada, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and the former Tijuana Cartel, with whom he broke after the brutal murder of his wife and two young children. In 2016, Palma was deported to Mexico to be tried for the murder of two people in the mid-1990s and organized crime, processes that have been dismissed by the Judiciary. In a judicial plot with labyrinthine overtones, between acquittals and re-arrests, his lawyers affirm that he is clean, but the authorities have made it clear that they will fight to prevent his final release from prison.

