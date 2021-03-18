‘El Guacho’ confessed again. «I killed Juan Carlos. I stabbed him three times. He was drunk and drugged and he didn’t know what he was doing. Ramón JM acknowledged that he was the author of the fatal stabbing that ended the life of Juan Carlos MP, a 46-year-old neighbor of Archena, who tried to prevent an attack by the young man on a minor at the Molina de Segura Hospital on May 2, 2017.

The confession was made during the popular jury trial, which began yesterday at the Provincial Court. This is the second time that the hearing has been held, after last September, the head of the court annulled the process, after learning that one of the members of the jury had tested positive for Covid-19.

After the composition of the new popular jury, ‘El Guacho’, who is defended by the lawyer Jorge Novella, recognized the homicide. “It was all very fast.” According to his defense, they were seconds of rage, of uncontrolled impulses given his character and that he was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and hashish. In this sense, the lawyer asks for a sentence of six years in prison for a crime of homicide with the concurrence of extenuating confessions, drug addiction and rapture.

For her part, the prosecutor maintains the penalties that add up to nineteen years in prison for the crime of consummated murder and another attempted murder.

“Did he also try to stab the minor?” –Asked the prosecutor.

“Yes,” replied the defendant.

In addition, he claims compensation totaling 520,000 euros for the wife of the deceased and for the two children of the marriage.

The events date back to May 2, 2017. That day, the defendant, who was 19 years old, entered the Molina de Segura Hospital at 5:13 p.m. in search of three minors who moments before had fought with his sister. The girls were in the ER admission room. ‘El Guacho’ punched one of them, while he took out a knife that he carried in his pocket. Just at that moment, Juan Carlos MP appeared, “the guardian angel,” as the prosecutor called him, waiting while his son was operated on. The man intervened and tried to disarm him. “I stabbed him when he caught me from behind to reduce me,” said ‘El Guacho’. The victim received the first stab in the leg; the second in the shoulder and the third, the one that killed him, in the chest. “I left without knowing the severity of the injuries I had,” said the defendant. The hearing continues today with the testimony of the witnesses.